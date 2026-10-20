Making Science Appoints Adtech Pioneer Sharon Park As US Managing Director

Sharon Park, newly appointed US Managing Director at Making Science.

Appointment coincides with Deborah Slabodsky, ex-Google Head of Measurement for Latam, joining as Making Science Deepens America's Footprint.

- Sharon Park, US Managing Director at Making ScienceCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Making Science, a global digital acceleration company powered by Artificial Intelligence, today announced the appointment of Sharon Park as Managing Director for the United States. In her new role, Park will lead the US team, expanding strategic partnerships, supporting enterprise AI adoption, and guiding client growth across the market.A California native, Park's career tracks closely with the evolution of digital advertising technology. As an early Google hire, she architected the display campaigns for Obama for America-a landmark moment in data-driven political advertising. Following the campaign, she sold two ad-serving patents to Google and went on to build and lead large-scale advertising campaigns for Fortune 500 brands.In her most recent chapter, Park founded a performance search agency, which she grew and successfully exited in 2025. She brings to Making Science a rare combination: deep technical roots in the platforms the industry runs on, and the operational experience of building a business from scratch."I've spent 20 years watching this industry evolve-and in many cases, helping build the infrastructure it runs on," said Sharon Park, US Managing Director at Making Science. "What drew me to Making Science is that we don't just sell or resell technology; we create advanced platforms and cutting-edge systems that accelerate business. That level of technical depth is what U.S. brands need right now as they navigate complex AI adoption and the shift to first-party data.""The U.S. is central to our growth plans, and an appointment like this reflects how seriously we're investing in this market. Sharon brings two decades of experience at the highest level of ad tech - she's built technology, led international-scale campaigns, and scaled her own business. That combination of technical depth and entrepreneurial experience is exactly what we need as we grow our U.S. operations," said José Antonio Martínez Aguilar, Founder, Global CEO and Chairman of Making Science.Continued Investment Across the AmericasPark's appointment is part of a deliberate strategy to place experienced, locally rooted leadership in key growth markets across the region. In the US specifically, Making Science recently strengthened its senior talent bench with the appointments of Nate Burke as VP of AI and Cloud Consulting (formerly of Adswerve and Axicom), Tyrone Schiff as Senior Solutions Engineer (joining directly from Google), and Chris Sams as Senior Director of Growth & Client Partnerships (formerly of Delve and Adswerve).This momentum extends across the broader region. Earlier this month, Making Science also welcomed Deborah Slabodsky-formerly Head of Measurement, Data & Privacy for Google's Spanish-speaking Latin America-as Head of Data and AI for LATAM, reinforcing the company's regional capabilities alongside its local executive leadership.Making Science currently operates as a certified Google Marketing Platform (GMP) Sales Partner-recognized on Google's Partner Portal-and Google Cloud Partner, with a global team holding more than 730 platform certifications.

Noelle Runo

Making Science

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Making Science Appoints AdTech Pioneer Sharon Park as US Managing Director News Provided By Making Science October 20, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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