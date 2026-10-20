Terminix Service Releases 2026 Rodent Activity Rankings For SC, NC, And Georgia Ahead Of Rodent Awareness Week

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Pest Control Company Serving 200,000+ Customers Across SC, NC, and Georgia Reveals the Cities With the Highest Rodent Activity – and Homeowners Can Do

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Rodent Awareness Week gets underway, Terminix Service, Inc. is releasing findings from its own 2026 service data to help homeowners across South Carolina, western North Carolina, and CSRA Georgia understand just how active rodent season has become in their communities. The annual observance, organized by the National Pest Management Association, was created to draw attention to the health and property risks that rats and mice pose to homes – risks that are especially real in this part of the country as fall temperatures drive rodents indoors in search of warmth and shelter.Terminix Service analyzed rodent service calls across every market in its coverage area, normalizing results by population to identify which cities see the highest per-capita activity. Hendersonville, NC claimed the top spot with 100 rodent calls per 100,000 residents. Asheville, NC ranked second at 88.4 and Sumter, SC came in third at 86.4. Charleston, SC ranked fourth in per-capita terms but led the entire service area in total volume, logging 366 rodent service calls in 2026 alone. The full top ten – which also includes Florence, SC; Beaufort/Bluffton, SC; Shelby/Cleveland County, NC; Summerville, SC; Augusta Metro, GA; and Rock Hill/York-Lancaster, SC – reflects a region where geography and climate keep rodent pressure elevated well beyond what most homeowners expect.“Every market on this list has its own reason for showing up here – whether that's the mountain cold in Hendersonville pushing rodents inside fast, or Charleston's waterfront geography keeping pressure elevated all year. What they all have in common is that fall is the wrong time to wait and see.” – Trevor Knox, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Terminix Service, Inc.Mountain communities like Hendersonville and Asheville experience sharp fall temperature drops that quickly push field mice and Norway rats toward structures. Coastal and Low Country cities like Charleston and Beaufort/Bluffton face a different but equally persistent challenge – tidal marshes and dense coastal vegetation sustain rodent populations year-round, meaning those areas never see a true off-season. Inland cities like Florence and Sumter sit amid active agricultural land where fall harvests displace rodent populations directly toward residential neighborhoods.The best protection starts before a problem arises. Sealing entry points around pipes, vents, and foundation gaps is critical – mice can squeeze through an opening no larger than a dime. Eliminating food sources, trimming vegetation back from the foundation, and keeping firewood stored well away from the house removes much of what sustains rodent populations close to a home. For properties with attics, crawl spaces, or pier-and-beam foundations – common throughout the historic neighborhoods on this list – professional rodent control can identify activity that isn't visible from the surface. Full city-by-city findings from Terminix Service's 2026 study are available at trustterminix/rodent-awareness-week.Terminix Service, Inc. operates 56 branches across South Carolina, western North Carolina, and CSRA Georgia, serving more than 200,000 customers. The company has been consistently ranked among the Top 10 pest control companies in the country by Pest Control Technology Magazine and holds a BBB A+ rating. To find a local branch, visit trustterminix/locate.About Terminix Service, Inc.Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Terminix Service, Inc. is a locally owned and operated family business protecting homes and businesses across South Carolina, western North Carolina, and CSRA Georgia. With 56 branches and more than 200,000 customers, Terminix Service is one of the most recognized pest control companies in the Southeast. To schedule a free inspection or learn more, visit TrustTerminix.

Abby Drexler

Terminix Service, Inc.

+1 (901) 699-4779

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Terminix Service Releases 2026 Rodent Activity Rankings for SC, NC, and Georgia Ahead of Rodent Awareness Week News Provided By Terminix Service, Inc. October 20, 2026, 13:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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