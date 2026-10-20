Chhattisgarh: Train Reaches Raoghat For First Time Since Independence

MENAFN - IANS) Bilaspur, Oct 20 (IANS) In a landmark development for Chhattisgarh's rail network, Indian Railways on Tuesday inaugurated the Tadoki–Raoghat and Abhanpur–Kurud broad-gauge lines. New passenger services between Raoghat–Raipur and Raipur–Kurud were also flagged off, while the foundation stone for an electric locomotive maintenance facility was laid in Raipur.

The events were held in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who joined via video conferencing.

The arrival of a train at Raoghat for the first time since Independence marks a historic milestone in connecting the remote southern regions of the state to the national rail grid.

The 95-km Dalli-Rajhara–Rowghat line, completed for Rs 1,628 crore, reached full operational status with the 17.5-km Tadoki–Raoghat stretch. This connectivity will ease access to education, healthcare, employment and trade for local residents while accelerating iron ore transportation from the Rowghat region to support the Bhilai Steel Plant and the wider iron and steel industry.

Chief Minister Sai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Vaishnaw on behalf of the state's three crore people.

He highlighted that Chhattisgarh has received over ₹7,000 crore in the railway budget this year, reflecting sustained focus on infrastructure, connectivity and passenger amenities.

The projects, he said, will give fresh impetus to industrial, commercial and socio-economic growth in remote areas.

Minister Vaishnaw congratulated the people of Chhattisgarh and listed key ongoing and completed works, including the Dalli-Rajhara–Rowghat line, gauge conversion of the Kendi–Abhanpur–Rajim–Dhamtari section, multi-tracking projects and the recently approved Pendra Road–Bilaspur–Uslapur third line.

The Kharsia–Parmalkasa double-line work is also in progress.

Under the Abhanpur–Dhamtari gauge conversion, the 22-km Abhanpur–Kurud section has been completed, expanding travel options to Raipur and boosting regional trade and daily commuting. Remaining work on the Kurud–Dhamtari stretch is expected soon.

The new Raipur–Raoghat service will cost passengers only ₹55, offering affordable travel for students, youth and daily commuters. The proposed electric locomotive maintenance facility in Raipur will handle up to 300 high-horsepower locomotives, improving availability, meeting growing freight needs and strengthening overall rail operations.

These initiatives collectively enhance connectivity, passenger facilities and economic opportunities across Chhattisgarh.