Police Perform 'Shastra Pooja' In Durg, Mumbai On Vijayadashami

MENAFN - IANS) Durg (Chhattisgarh)/Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Police personnel performed the traditional Shastra Pooja at the Durg Police Lines in Chhattisgarh and the Naigaon Armoury in Mumbai on Tuesday on the occasion of Vijayadashami, reaffirming their commitment to protecting citizens and serving the nation.

In Durg, Senior Superintendent of Police Vijay Agrawal led the rituals, which were attended by senior officers and police personnel. The weapons were worshipped according to traditional rites, followed by aerial firing to mark the occasion. During the puja, officers were seen performing all the rituals ardently while the priest chanted the mantras.

“Today we marked Vijaydashami, and on the occasion we did Shahstra Puja (worshipping of weapons) along with worshipping our vehicles according to all the rituals,” the SSP said.

The event was attended by Additional SP, Durg City, Shobharaj Agrawal, Additional SP, Rural, Manishankar Chandra, Additional SP, Traffic, Kaushalendra Patel, Reserve Inspector Neelkanth Verma and several station house officers, among others.

Agrawal described Vijayadashami as a symbol of the victory of truth over falsehood and good over evil. He extended festive greetings to residents and appealed to them to celebrate Dussehra in an atmosphere of peace, harmony and brotherhood. He also reiterated that the Durg Police remained committed to ensuring public safety.

A similar ceremony was held at Naigaon Armoury, a vital security and logistics hub of the Mumbai Police located in the Dadar-Naigaon area. It was attended by Joint Commissioner of Police, Administration, Suvez Haque, Additional Commissioner of Police, Armed Police, Dikshit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Armed Police, Anand Bhoite, and DCP, Central Region, Zone 2, Anurag Jain.

In a message marking the occasion, the police said the Shastra Pooja honoured the tradition and spirit of Vijayadashami and served as a reminder of their paramount duty to protect citizens and serve the nation.

Shastra Pooja is traditionally performed on Vijayadashami, which is associated with the triumph of good over evil. The ritual holds significance for police and security forces as a symbol of duty, courage and their commitment to public protection.