Asian Para Games: PM Modi Lauds Deepthi's Games Record, Hails Indian Medallists

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian athletes for their medal-winning performances at the Asian Para Games 2026, praising their determination, consistency and commitment to sporting excellence.

PM Modi congratulated Deepthi Jeevanji for winning gold in the women's 400m T20 event, defending her title with a games record. He also extended his wishes to Manish Narwal, who won silver in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event.

“A champion who keeps redefining excellence! Deepthi Jeevanji has once again won gold in the women's 400m T20 at the Asian Para Games, defending her title with a phenomenal Games record. To retain a title while improving one's performance is a remarkable accomplishment indeed.

She has demonstrated the true spirit of a champion. Her success will inspire countless young athletes. My best wishes," PM Modi wrote on X.

Congratulating Manish Narwal on his silver medal, PM Modi wrote,“Manish Narwal has delivered an impressive performance to win Silver in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026 with an impressive score. Manish continues to distinguish himself through his focus and commitment. Congratulations and best wishes for the endeavours ahead,"

PM Modi also congratulated Pradeep Kumar for securing silver in the men's javelin throw F53/54 event with a personal best, while Ayush Verma won bronze in the same event on his debut, also recording a personal best.

“Consistency and excellence shine together! Pradeep Kumar has secured his second consecutive Asian Para Games silver in the Men's Javelin Throw F53/54 event with a personal best. His progress over the years highlights his commitment to constantly improving and pushing his limits. Congrats to him on a commendable performance. My best wishes to him for all his future endeavours," PM Modi wrote on X.

Congratulating Ayush Verma, PM Modi wrote,“A memorable debut for Ayush Verma! Congrats to him for winning the Bronze in the Men's Javelin Throw F53/54 event, recording a Personal Best. May he build on this success and continue making a mark in the sporting arena. My best wishes."

PM Modi also praised Praveen Sharma for winning bronze in the men's shot put F11 event, highlighting his preparation and dedication.

“Congratulations to Praveen Sharma for winning the bronze in the Men's Shot Put F11 event. This achievement is a reflection of his courage, preparation and dedication. My best wishes for the endeavours ahead," PM Modi wrote on X.

In para table tennis, PM Modi congratulated Prachi Pandey for becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the women's singles Class 6 event at the Asian Para Games. She won bronze on her debut.

“A historic first for Indian Para Table Tennis! Prachi Pandey has achieved something truly special, becoming the first Indian to win a medal in the Women's Singles Class 6 event at the Asian Para Games. Her bronze medal, won on debut, is an important milestone. Congratulations on this pathbreaking achievement," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi also congratulated Jehan Dorab Madan, who won bronze in the men's singles Class 1 para table tennis event.

“India's Para Table Tennis contingent continues to make us very proud. Jehan Dorab Madan has won a bronze medal in the Men's Singles Class 1 event at the Asian Para Games 2026. His success is a reflection of his passion and skills. May he keep scaling new heights of success in the times to come," PM Modi wrote on X.