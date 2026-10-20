Azerbaijan, U.S. DFC Discuss AI Data Centers, Transport Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) discussed opportunities for cooperation in establishing data centers for artificial intelligence (AI), developing digital infrastructure, and in the fields of transportation and logistics.

This was announced by Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transport, on his page on the social media platform X.

“We held a meeting with Caroline Vik, Chief Policy Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

During the meeting, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in establishing data centers for artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan, developing digital infrastructure, and in the fields of transportation and logistics.

In addition, we exchanged views on the development of the Middle Corridor, the strengthening of resilient supply chains, and the prospects for financing joint investment projects,” the minister's post states.

The DFC is the U.S. government's international investment arm. The corporation mobilizes private capital to advance U.S. foreign policy objectives and promote economic development. Its investments generate high returns for American taxpayers, foster economic development in U.S. allies and partners, and strengthen supply chains to counter rivals and secure a competitive advantage. The corporation supports projects in strategically important economic sectors, expanding opportunities for international investment cooperation.

The DFC was established in 2019, during Donald Trump's first presidential term, based on many years of broad bipartisan support. In 2025, the corporation received significantly expanded authority.