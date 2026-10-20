32% Of Managed Service Providers Have Adopted AI, But Only 12% Can Show It's Paying Off

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nerdio's 2026 State of the MSP Business Report finds AI adoption outpacing measurable results as differences in how MSPs operate shape their ability to scale, serve customers and retain talent.

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the leading automated end-user computing (EUC) platform for Microsoft Cloud technologies, today released its 2026 State of the MSP Business Report, based on a survey of hundreds of managed service provider (MSP) decision-makers responsible for managing Microsoft 365 and Azure across their customer bases. The research finds that while MSPs are embracing AI, many are struggling to translate adoption into measurable business results. Meanwhile, the way providers manage Microsoft environments across customers is emerging as a key differentiator in their ability to scale operations, deliver consistent service and prepare for an AI-driven future.

Key Takeaways

AI adoption is outpacing measurable results. While 32% of MSPs have adopted AI internally, only 12% report measurable productivity gains and just 14% operate a revenue-generating AI service line.

Few MSPs have the consistency AI governance depends on. Only 20% consistently enforce a single documented security and configuration standard across every customer tenant, and 41% would need more than a business day to produce an audit-ready Microsoft 365 assessment, or couldn't produce one at all.

AI is amplifying an operating-model divide. 52% of MSPs using commercial multi-tenant management platforms can onboard a new user using three or fewer portals or tools, compared with 22% of MSPs relying primarily on native Microsoft tools and manual processes.

Complexity is straining the teams MSPs need to scale AI . 60% of MSPs say management complexity is growing faster than their ability to scale, and 29% lost technicians to burnout-related attrition in the past 12 months, leaving less time to operationalize AI and maximize its value.

MSPs are moving toward AI, but adoption alone is not translating into measurable business value. The report finds that 32% of MSPs have adopted AI tools for their own operations, with another 46% piloting or planning adoption within the next 12 months. Yet just 12% of respondents can point to measurable productivity gains.

The challenge extends beyond internal experimentation. Only 14% of MSPs currently operate a revenue-generating AI service line, while some are already facing customer demand they are not fully prepared to meet. Seventeen percent of MSPs say customers are asking about Microsoft Copilot or other AI tools, but they are not yet ready to respond.

Governance presents another hurdle. As AI tools become more prevalent across customer environments, MSPs must be able to help customers adopt them responsibly and consistently. Yet only 14% of providers consistently apply a documented AI governance framework across every customer using Copilot or other AI tools.

Together, these findings point to a broader challenge for the industry: turning AI from an emerging capability into a repeatable part of service delivery. Doing so requires more than introducing new tools. It demands the operational processes, technical fluency and governance needed to deploy AI effectively across customer environments.

“AI didn't create the divide in the MSP industry. It's making the one that was already there easier to see,” said Will Ominsky, VP & GM, MSP Business at Nerdio.“The difference isn't whether an MSP has access to AI tools. It's whether the business has the operational foundation to put them to work consistently for customers across increasingly complex environments. MSPs that build a more consistent, repeatable way to deliver service will be best positioned to turn AI from an experiment into a measurable business advantage.”

The Operational Foundation Behind AI Is Not Evenly Distributed

AI readiness is only one area where MSPs are seeing different outcomes. The report identifies operating model, meaning how a provider manages Microsoft 365 and Azure across its customer base, as the sharpest predictor of most outcomes in the dataset, ahead of firm size, headcount and tool count.

MSPs fall into three groups: those relying on native Microsoft tools and manual processes, those using community and open-source tools, and those using commercial multi-tenant management platforms. Applying AI consistently across customers depends on basics many MSPs have yet to standardize. Only 20% enforce a single documented security and configuration standard across every customer tenant, and 71% call configuration drift at least an occasional issue.

Those basics vary sharply by operating model. Commercial-platform MSPs can onboard a new user while touching three or fewer separate portals, consoles or tools 52% of the time, compared with 22% of native-tool MSPs. When an insurer or auditor asks for evidence, 77% of commercial-platform MSPs can produce an audit-ready Microsoft 365 assessment the same day, compared with 53% of native-tool MSPs.

The report also finds that commercial-platform MSPs are converting AI adoption into measurable productivity gains and revenue faster than native-tool and community/open-source providers, suggesting that operationalizing technology, not simply adopting it, is what turns AI investment into business results.

As MSPs Take On More Complexity, Technician Burnout Is Becoming a Business Risk

The pressure to scale is also a workforce challenge. Six in 10 MSPs say Microsoft management complexity is growing faster than their ability to scale, and existing teams are absorbing most of the growth: 29% of MSPs grew their customer base over the past 12 months without adding proportional engineering headcount, compared with 17% who staffed in step with growth.

The strain is showing up in attrition. Twenty-nine percent of MSPs lost technicians to workload-related burnout in the past 12 months, and concern that burnout is a real risk rises from 34% among MSPs running under 200 users per engineer to 54% among those running more than 200. How MSPs operate appears to matter here too: native-tool MSPs lose technicians to burnout at nearly twice the rate of commercial-platform MSPs (37% vs. 20%), with community/open-source shops at 29%.

That has consequences for AI. Technicians stretched across more customers, more tools and more manual work have less time to learn and roll out new capabilities, and the report finds that MSPs building daily AI and Copilot fluency into their teams now will be better positioned once measurable results catch up. Hiring can help, but standardized operations and automation can also give MSPs more leverage from the teams they already have, and with it the time to put AI to work.

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Methodology

This report is based on a survey of 153 MSP decision-makers responsible for managing Microsoft 365 and Azure across their customer bases, conducted by Thirdside and fielded via an independent research panel from June 22 to July 7, 2026. Sixty-three percent of respondents identify as primarily or pure-play MSPs, versus a VAR/reseller model, and the sample is weighted toward owners, C-suite executives, and service-delivery leadership. All segment comparisons cited are statistically significant at the 95% confidence level unless otherwise noted.

About Nerdio

Nerdio is a leading provider of powerful, simplified cloud management solutions for businesses of all sizes. Trusted by enterprise IT departments and managed service providers (MSPs) alike, Nerdio equips organizations with seamless, cost-effective management tools for Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and comprehensive Microsoft 365 solutions.

With over 23,000 customers and 6.5 million users worldwide, Nerdio accelerates cloud adoption, enabling companies to thrive in an era of hybrid work by providing modern, future-proof technology that adapts to evolving workplace needs.

For more information, please visit getnerdio.com.

CONTACT: Wyatt Fay Nerdio 503-927-2000...