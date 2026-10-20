US Financial 15 Split Corp. Preferred Dividend Declared

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Financial 15 Split Corp ("US Financial 15") declares its monthly distribution of $0.07358 for each Preferred share, or 10.00% annually based on the previous month end net asset value. Distributions are payable November 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2026.
US Financial 15 invests in a portfolio primarily consisting of 15 U.S. financial services companies as follows: American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Bank of New York Mellon Corp., Citigroup Inc., CME Group Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Regions Financial Corp., State Street Corp., SunTrust Banks, U.S. Bancorp, and Wells Fargo & Company.
| Distribution Details
|
| Preferred Share (FTU.PR.B)
| $0.07358
| Record Date:
| October 30, 2026
| Payable Date:
| November 10, 2026
|
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