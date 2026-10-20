Inc. Names Truepic A 2026 Power Partner Award Winner For Third Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition comes as Truepic expands image authentication and AI analysis across business and partner workflows

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, the leader in image and video authentication, today announced it has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner for the third consecutive year. The recognition places Truepic among leading B2B partners supporting enterprise businesses nationwide.

Truepic customers across insurance, financial services, consumer products, and a range of industries power their business workflows with its technology. Truepic Vision, the company's flagship platform, authenticates photos, videos, and data at the moment of capture, then applies AI and risk analysis to produce decision-ready findings before anything reaches the organization's system. This allows businesses and partners to instantly transform authentic media into decision-ready intelligence for action.

“Being named to Inc.'s Power Partner list for a third consecutive year reflects the work our team does alongside our customers to make business decisions more reliable,” said Jeffrey McGregor, CEO of Truepic.“As we look to 2027, we're excited to see how our authentication technology is going to unlock AI for our partners across every industry. AI can only move a business forward when the underlying data it reads are trustworthy, and that is exactly what we deliver.”

As AI makes images and videos easier to deceive, businesses face a growing challenge in their digital transformations. A March 2026 Verisk study found that 98% of insurance claims professionals believe AI editing tools are fueling an increase in digital insurance fraud, a shift seen across the warranty, recall, and lending markets it serves. Truepic's technology helps its partners address these concerns while also accelerating their own workflows.

“Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.“The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed.”

For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit .

About Truepic

Truepic is the recognized leader in image and video authentication, and the only technology that brings visual authenticity to AI. It validates images, videos, and data first, then applies AI to transform inspections into actionable structured insights, so enterprises can move faster without sacrificing trust. Its technology has verified hundreds of millions of photos and videos for some of the world's largest companies and organizations. Truepic accelerates business growth, unlocks capabilities, and protects against fraud. For more information, visit truepic.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Truepic Press Contact

Jules Cassano

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