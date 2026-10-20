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CANADIAN LIFE COMPANIES SPLIT CORP. Declares Class A & Preferred Share Dividend


Date: 2026-10-20 09:17:56

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (the "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.05833 for each Preferred share ($0.700 annualized). Distributions are payable November 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $10.75 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.37 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $24.12 per unit.

The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (LFE) $0.10000
Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05833
Record Date: October 30, 2026
Payable Date: November 10, 2026


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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