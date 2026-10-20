Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.12267 for each Class A share and $0.05667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable November 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2026.
Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on October 30, 2026 will receive a dividend of $0.12267 per share based on the VWAP of $14.72 payable on November 10, 2026. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.
Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.
Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $15.98 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $12.18 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $28.16.
The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:
| Banks
Bank of Montreal
Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC
National Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada
Toronto-Dominion Bank
| Investment Management
AGF Management Ltd.
IGM Financial Inc.
| Life Insurance
Great-West Lifeco Inc.
Manulife Financial Corporation
Sun Life Financial Inc.
| Utilities & Other
BCE Inc.
TransAlta Corp.
TC Energy Corp.
Power Corporation of Canada
TMX Group Inc.
| Distribution Details
|
| Class A Share (PDV)
| $0.12267
|
| Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A)
| $0.05667
|
| Record Date:
| October 30, 2026
|
| Payable Date:
| November 10, 2026
|
| Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
| Local: 416-304-4443
|
| ...
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