Game Your Game Announces Gamegolf Affiliate Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program open to golf creators, coaches, teaching professionals, club fitters and communities following the full commercial availability of GameGolf KZN AITM

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) (“Game Your Game” or the“Company”), an AI-powered sports performance technology company, today announced the launch of the GameGolf Affiliate Program, a commission-based program that partners with golf creators, coaches, teaching professionals, club fitters and golf communities to introduce GameGolf KZN AITM to more golfers.

Following the full commercial availability of GameGolf KZN AITM on September 23, 2026, the GameGolf Affiliate Program is now open to applicants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland, at gamegolf.com/pages/affiliate.

“Golfers trust other golfers,” said Soumya Das, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Game Your Game.“GameGolf KZN AITM is built for real rounds, on a real course. By working with creators and coaches who already use it in their own game, we believe we can reach more golfers through their established audiences and reward these partners based on the results they deliver.”

Built Around Real Rounds

The GameGolf Affiliate Program is designed to build long-term relationships with golfers and others in the golf community who use GameGolf KZN AITM in their own game.

The program is designed to bring together:



GameGolf KZN AITM provided to approved affiliates to use during real rounds

A unique affiliate code and tracking link tied to the GameGolf purchase path

Tiered commission on eligible sales that increases as an affiliate's attributable revenue grows subject to the terms and conditions of the affiliate program An affiliate community for product updates, content ideas and campaign participation

Affiliates participating in the GameGolf Affiliate Program must be 18 years of age or older and are required to disclose their relationship with GameGolf in accordance with applicable advertising rules and applicable law.

What Golfers Are Seeing in Their Own Data

Rather than engaging in scripted advertising, affiliates participating in the GameGolf Affiliate Program will be encouraged to play with GameGolf KZN AITM and learn their own game before sharing their own data, from club distances and shot patterns, to how their performance trends over time.

“I can see how far away I'm hitting it, and if that's an area that I need to improve. I can also look at the dispersion off the tee, whether I'm missing the fairway more left than right, and if that's something that I need to work on,” said Joe Stock, Pro Golfer and Coach, Woburn Golf Club, UK

“There's no screen, so I feel like it's not invasive whatsoever. It's on every single club from tee to green, so it really helped me track the progress,” said Cathrin Frost, Golf Creator & Women's Golf Community Leader, South Herts Golf Club, UK

Applications Now Open

Applications for the GameGolf Affiliate Program are now open to eligible golf creators, coaches, teaching professionals, club fitters and golf communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Approved affiliates will receive access to the GameGolf Affiliate Program, including GameGolf KZN, tracking tools, tiered commissions, product support and participation in future campaigns.

To apply, visit:

About Game Your Game, Inc.

Game Your Game, Inc. (Nasdaq: GYGY) is an AI-powered sports performance technology company. The Company develops and markets the GameGolf KZN AITM platform - an integrated golf performance ecosystem of proprietary shot-tracking hardware and subscription-based software solutions. The platform leverages advanced GPS tracking, embedded neural network technology, and AI-powered analytics to provide golfers of all skill levels with real-time insights, on-course strategy recommendations, and personalized performance data. Game Your Game's technology has been adopted by golfers in more than 140 countries, with over 36,000 golf courses mapped and an estimated number of more than 300 million shots tracked across the lifetime of its platforms. The Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. For more information, visit . Altus Sports Group, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of Game Your Game, Inc., was formed to build a connected platform for the sports business across talent representation, athlete branding and sports marketing. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“seek,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,” or“continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to launch, administer and scale the GameGolf Affiliate Program; the Company's ability to attract, approve and retain qualified affiliates; the Company's ability to generate additional sales of GameGolf KZN AITM or in increased subscriber acquisition or retention as a result of affiliate participation through the GameGolf Affiliate Program; the Company's ability to track, attribute and pay commissions to affiliates accurately and/or at all; the risk that affiliates fail to comply with applicable advertising, endorsement and disclosure requirements, including the Federal Trade Commission's Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising; the risk that the experiences described by individual users are not representative of the results other golfers may achieve; the ability of the GameGolf KZN AITM platform and broader ecosystem to perform as intended and to meet golfers' expectations; the Company's ability to sustain full commercial availability of the platform, including its ability to manufacture, fulfill, support and service orders at scale; the risk of product defects, returns, warranty claims and negative customer reviews; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain the regulatory approves and certifications required to sell its hardware in the markets it targets and/or operates; the Company's ability to attract subscribers through the GameGolf Affiliate Program and to convert the first-year membership included with the device into paid renewals, and to retain subscribers thereafter; the Company's ability to compete effectively in the golf technology market; and other factors identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-296763) (as amended, the“Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the SEC on July 28, 2026, and the final prospectus filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b)(4) that forms a part of the Registration Statement, and other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC from time to time and available for review at Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, you should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release.

Investor and Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Phil Carlson, Managing Director

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