More Sun To Discover: New Research Reveals Canadians' Winter Travel Priorities, As Air Canada Expands Routes



72% of Canadian fall and winter travellers surveyed say relaxing and recharging are important when choosing a destination

More than half (55%) surveyed say there are many winter destinations they have yet to explore Air Canada's expanded non-stop service from cities across Canada makes familiar favourites and emerging destinations easier to reach

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians begin planning their fall and winter getaways, Air Canada is making it easier to turn a destination idea into a booked vacation – whether they are returning to a familiar favourite or discovering somewhere new.









New research from Ipsos offers insight into what Canadian fall and winter travellers want from their next escape. Of those surveyed, nearly three-quarters (72%) say relaxing and recharging are important when choosing a destination, while 55% say there are many winter destinations they have yet to explore. Nearly one in four typically return to the same destination or rotate among a small number of preferred getaways. For 36% of those surveyed, the appeal of trying somewhere new is the possibility of finding a new favourite.

“Canadians love their favourite winter escapes, but our research shows many are curious about destinations beyond the familiar,” said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.“Our expanded winter network is designed to offer our customers more choice, more non-stop options and more opportunities to discover somewhere new, while continuing to serve the destinations Canadians return to year after year – with the confidence that comes from travelling with Air Canada.”

A Winter Break Should Feel Easy to Take

Choosing a winter destination can be about more than finding sun. Safety, healthcare quality and political stability are among the considerations Canadian travellers weigh when deciding where to go, along with financial risk and weather. With more non-stop service, more destination choice and Air Canada Vacations packages, Air Canada makes the journey and the planning straightforward.

Where Travellers Want to Go

More than one-third (37%) surveyed say destinations in Central and South America, including Colombia and Peru, feel unfamiliar, but are places they would still like to visit. Similarly, from the survey, 33% say the same of long-haul Asia-Pacific destinations. Our research suggests Canadians are interested but may be more hesitant when destinations feel unfamiliar. Air Canada's expanding network helps bridge that gap by making new winter destinations easier to reach, plan and book. The same appetite is visible in the destinations Canadians are already considering: in the survey Hawaii tops the list of future winter escapes at 49%, followed by Costa Rica at 47% and Australia at 41%.

Air Canada's new routes give travellers different ways to discover somewhere new. Explore the volcanic landscapes of Tenerife in Spain's Canary Islands, discover the beaches and reefs of Roatán, take in the culture and history of Santo Domingo, savour the cuisine and cultural richness of Mérida, or experience Mazatlán's Pacific coast. These destinations offer more than a new route – they offer different ways to make a new favourite winter escape.

More Ways to Get There

Air Canada's previously announced expanded winter schedule includes service to Tenerife, Roatán, Santo Domingo, Mérida and Mazatlán, as well as additional seasonal service from cities across Canada:

. From Montréal: Tenerife, Roatán, Santo Domingo Quito and Aruba

. From Toronto: Tenerife, Roatán, Quito and Mérida

. From Vancouver: Mazatlán, Monterrey, Liberia and Puerto Escondido

. From Calgary: Cancún and Puerto Vallarta

. From Edmonton: Montego Bay

. From Winnipeg: Montego Bay and Punta Cana

. From Québec City: Pointe-à-Pitre

. From Halifax: Bridgetown

This expanded schedule gives Canadians access to familiar sun destinations and new places to put on their travel map.

More Destinations to Explore

For travellers considering a broader range of winter getaways, Air Canada's long-haul network connects Canadians with destinations including Rio de Janeiro, Lima, Bangkok, Manila, Sydney and Buenos Aires. The airline also continues to offer strong service to favourite sun destinations, including the Bahamas, Cancún, Puerto Vallarta, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Saint Martin and Costa Rica.

From Inspiration to Booking

Air Canada and Air Canada Vacations help travellers plan and book their winter getaway. Air Canada Vacations offers vacation packages, including tours, flight and hotel packages and flight and cruise packages across many destinations served by Air Canada. Together, they offer seamless travel experiences across Europe, Asia, Oceania, Central and South America, Mexico, the Caribbean and beyond, supported by expert recommendations, convenient travel tools and the ability to manage every step of the journey in the Air Canada app, all backed by Air Canada's signature Glowing Hearted hospitality.

Ready to book your winter escape? Travellers can explore Air Canada's sun destinations and find great fares at aircanada.com. Flights and vacation packages are available for purchase at aircanada.com and aircanadavacations.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres and travel agents.

About the Survey

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Air Canada between September 8 and 11, 2026. A total of 2,001 Canadians aged 18 and older participated in the survey through the Ipsos online panel. Of these, 1,101 identified as fall or winter travellers and completed the full set of travel-related questions. Quotas and weighting were used to ensure the sample's composition reflects that of the Canadian population according to census parameters. This survey has a credibility interval of +/- 3.6 per cent 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all Canadian adults 18+ been surveyed.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).

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