Bazaarvoice And Profound Partner To Help Brands Drive Optimal UGC Strategies For AI Search Visibility And Measurement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Bazaarvoice research finds 77% of shoppers are open to AI-recommended private-label picks - but a lack of reviews stops a third from buying, underscoring why brands need visibility, equity and proof to win in AI search.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, the world's leading platform for sourcing, displaying, and amplifying authentic user-generated content (UGC), today announced a formal strategic partnership with Profound, the category-defining AI marketing platform. Together, the companies are delivering a complete solution for brands to track their visibility across major AI search engines like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, and deploy the authentic UGC needed to capture market share.

“AI is rewriting how people discover what to buy, so marketers need to rethink what earns attention,” said Trevor Pyle, Head of Marketing at Profound.“Bazaarvoice has spent two decades building the infrastructure behind authentic consumer content. Together, we can show brands where they're missing and give them the tools to do something about it.”

Through this integration, joint clients can leverage Profound's enterprise analytics – including its Bot View tool, which reveals precisely how AI crawlers inspect and fetch site data – to monitor millions of AI prompts, detect where competitors are winning citations, and identify content gaps in real time. When visibility gaps are uncovered, Bazaarvoice provides the direct execution layer, enabling brands to run targeted sampling campaigns, leverage Bazaarvoice Content Coach, or deploy the Authentic Discovery API to ensure ratings, reviews, and visual media are 100% crawlable for AI engines.

The announcement comes alongside new research from both Profound and Bazaarvoice, highlighting a critical formula for winning conversational commerce: brands and retailers need a combination of established brand equity, technical AI visibility, and verified customer reviews to turn generative recommendations into sales. The data demonstrates that AI discovery works hand-in-hand with brand reputation and social proof. When shoppers use AI to research specific, nuanced need-states, they focus heavily on exact product attributes. While this opens the door for a wider variety of products to surface, authentic consumer feedback remains the ultimate decision-maker for shoppers evaluating recommendations.

Key insights from the research include:



Shoppers have an openness to a balanced brand mix: When asking AI tools for product recommendations, Bazaarvoice found that 44% of consumers expect to see a mix of well-known legacy names, fast-growing challenger brands, and private-label options, and 66% actively research or compare store-brand alternatives while shopping with AI (37% frequently, 29% occasionally). However, across the five verticals Profound explored: Athletic Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Consumer Electronics, Food & Beverage, and Furniture & Home, category leaders hold an average ~57% share of voice across AI product recommendations-though this ranges from 83% in technical categories to just 30% in home goods. Meanwhile, challenger brands captured 14%–49% share of voice in most categories, capitalizing heavily on long-tail and niche queries.

They also have high receptivity, but reviews are the gatekeeper: Bazaarvoice found that 77% of consumers are likely to consider an AI-recommended private-label pick alongside national brands (51% somewhat likely, 26% very likely), with 56% trusting AI recommendations for private and national brands equally. Yet when shoppers hesitate on an unfamiliar private-label pick, 34% cite the same reason: not enough customer reviews to back it up. What closes the gap: Specific, credible signals, and not just recognition. Bazaarvoice found that a high star rating (22%) and a clear AI-given explanation of why the product fits their needs (22%) are the top two factors that move consumers from considering a private-brand recommendation to buying it.



"Winning in the AI era isn't about choosing between traditional brand equity and AI optimization-it's about using verified customer feedback to power both," said Brenda Tuohig, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Bazaarvoice. "An established reputation gets your brand into the conversation, but crawlable UGC provides the authentic social proof AI engines need to cite you and consumers need to trust the recommendation. Our partnership with Profound bridges the gap between deep prompt analytics and real-world content execution, giving brands and retailers the exact infrastructure needed to turn AI discovery into revenue."

To learn more about the partnership, visit the Bazaarvoice website.

Methodology

Bazaarvoice's findings are based on a consumer research study conducted by Bazaarvoice: AEO/GEO Adoption & Behavior Survey (September 2026, N=1,700+ adults across the US, APAC, and EMEA regions). All respondents were screened for active AI usage prior to participation, with each study utilizing over 20 quantitative multiple-choice and qualitative open-ended questions to evaluate shifting consumer trust and behavior. (edited)

Profound's findings are based on:

1. Share of voice breakdown between category leaders/challenger brands/private labels.

Profound studied ~40,000,000 relevant product mentions in ChatGPT shopping mode in the last 6 months across 5 categories: athletic apparel, beauty & personal care, consumer electronics, food & beverage, and furniture & home. Within each category, we break down mentioned brands into 3 buckets: challenger brands, private labels, and category leaders. Challenger brands are smaller, emerging brands competing against leaders, on innovation, price, or niche appeal. Private labels are retailer-owned brands sold exclusively at that retailer. Category leaders are the most established, popular brands.

2. Product reviews and Q&A importance

Profound studied ~600,000 top ranked product recommendations and ~850,000 bottom ranked product recommendations in ChatGPT shopping, extracting the most significant product attribute gaps, such as median review count and Q&A presence, between the two groups at scale. We also explored two company-specific case studies, where we analyzed shopping product citations coming from their integrated product feed and PDP sources respectively, and performed a similar extraction of product attribute gaps between cited and uncited products.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice connects over 13,000 brands and retailers to the authentic shopper content that powers commerce. Our platform captures, moderates, verifies, and syndicates ratings, reviews and other user-generated content (UGC) such as customer photos and videos across the world's largest retail and media network, fuelling everything from product pages to AI-driven discovery and search. We don't just help you collect reviews; we turn the voice of the customer into your most powerful sales and marketing asset, ensuring your products are discovered, trusted, and chosen.

Founded in 2005, Bazaarvoice is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices across North America, Europe, India, and Australia. For more information, visit

About Profound

Profound is the fastest-growing AI marketing platform used by 16% of the Fortune 500, including Comcast, Walmart and U.S. Bank, and innovators like Ramp, MongoDB, and Figma. It is the workbench where marketers research, write, report, and collaborate with their AI Marketer to ensure their brand is chosen by the Answer Engines consumers increasingly rely on. Built on 2B+ real user prompts and growing, Profound shows what people ask AI and what the models say back. Profound's AI Marketer proactively pairs that data with your business context to surface opportunities, deploy Agents, and measure the impact to improve with every use.

Learn more at tryprofound.com.

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