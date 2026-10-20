Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $29.33 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.56 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $42.89.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting primarily of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Company