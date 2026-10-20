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Financial 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration For Class A & Preferred Share


Date: 2026-10-20 09:17:55

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. ("Financial 15") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.12570 for each Class A share ($1.51 annualized) and $0.06042 for each Preferred share ($0.725 annually). Distributions are payable November 10, 2026 to shareholders on record as at October 30, 2026.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $29.33 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $13.56 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $42.89.

Financial 15 invests in a high quality portfolio consisting primarily of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial Inc., Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc., The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Company

Distribution Details
Class A Share (FTN) $0.12570
Preferred Share (FTN.PR.A) $0.06042
Record Date: October 30, 2026
Payable Date: November 10, 2026

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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