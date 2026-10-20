Kodiak Driver Sets New Uptime Record By Running 64 Consecutive Days On An Unsupervised Driverless Truck

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five additional trucks have each exceeded 45 consecutive days or longer of ongoing operation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kodiak AI, Inc., (Kodiak”) (Nasdaq: KDK), a leading provider of Physical AI-powered autonomous driving technology, today announced that an unsupervised driverless truck equipped with the Kodiak Driver, the company's autonomous driving system, achieved a record 64 consecutive days of continuous uptime, never powering off or re-starting.

Both the autonomy stack and truck were running and available for service in the company's industrial deployment in the Permian Basin in a streak that began June 30 and ended Sept 1, 2026.

Five additional Kodiak Driver-equipped trucks have each surpassed 45 consecutive days of continuous uptime, further demonstrating the engineering reliability and durability of Kodiak's Physical AI technology as the company continues to scale its autonomous driving deployment and prepares for its driverless highway launch by the end of 2026.

“Uptime is a critical measure of reliability and operational performance for our customers,” said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO, Kodiak.“These milestones reflect the dedication of our team and the dependability of the Kodiak Driver, underscoring the importance of consistent performance as we scale our commercial operations.”

As of June 30, 2026, these trucks were part of a fleet of 35 driverless trucks owned and operated by Atlas Energy Solutions in the Permian Basin, representing the largest fleet of its kind in the world. At that time, the fleet had surpassed 40,000 cumulative hours of paid driverless operation.

“Maintaining sustained uptime for more than two months demonstrates the reliability and operational performance of the Kodiak Driver in our driver-as-a-service model,” said Don Lepard, Vice President of Operations at Kodiak.“These milestones reinforce the dependability of our technology and the strength of our operational execution as we prepare to scale both our industrial and long-haul trucking commercial deployments.”

The trucks are equipped with Kodiak's sixth-generation (Gen6) autonomous platform, engineered for maintainability and uptime. Building on this foundation, Kodiak unveiled its seventh-generation (Gen7) system earlier this summer, designed to deliver further improvements in efficiency, reliability and serviceability, along with nearly 50% longer operational lifetimes.

Kodiak has committed to growing the Atlas fleet in the Permian to 100 trucks by mid-2027.

Separately, Kodiak is making final preparations for its planned driverless highway launch on Interstate 45 between Dallas and Houston by the end 2026.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements including regarding Kodiak's or its management teams' expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: Kodiak's expectations regarding the timing of launching driverless trucks for long-haul highways operations; Kodiak's expectations regarding the timing of completion of work on its highway launch safety case; Kodiak's expectations regarding the benefits of Kodiak's Gen7 platform; Kodiak's ability to produce and deploy the Kodiak Driver at scale; Kodiak's expectations regarding the expansion of the Atlas fleet in the Permian; expectations regarding the benefits and performance of Kodiak's technology; and Kodiak's expectations with respect to its future performance and success. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Kodiak's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied upon by any investors as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Kodiak. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of autonomous vehicle technology and flaws or errors in Kodiak's solutions or flaws in or misuse of autonomous vehicle technology in general; risks related to the rollout of Kodiak's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Kodiak's business; supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of the Kodiak Driver; risks related to the retrofitting of Kodiak's vehicles by third parties; the termination or suspension of any of Kodiak's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; delays in Kodiak's operational roadmap with key partners and customers; and Kodiak's ability to raise capital in the near term and long term. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact such forward-looking statements can be found in filings and potential filings by Kodiak with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors." If any of these risks materialize or any assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Kodiak does not presently know, or that Kodiak currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Kodiak's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date they are made. Kodiak anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Kodiak's assessments to change. However, while Kodiak may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Kodiak specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Kodiak's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date they are made.

About Kodiak AI

Kodiak AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: KDK) is a leader in Physical AI, developing driverless technology that powers machines that move. The core of the company's solution is the Kodiak Driver, a vehicle-agnostic autonomous driving system that combines advanced AI-powered software with modular hardware. Today, the Kodiak Driver operates in the long-haul trucking, industrial trucking, and defense sectors, and is already deployed in commercial operation with no one in the cab. Kodiak AI commercializes its technology through both a Driver-as-a-Service business model and strategic partnerships. In 2024, Kodiak achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first company to deploy driverless technology in customer-owned driverless semi-trucks. Commercial partners and customers include Atlas Energy Solutions, IKEA, Bridgestone, Werner Enterprises, C.R. England, General Dynamics Land Systems, and Roehl Transport.

For more information, visit kodiak.ai/investors The Kodiak press kit, including videos and images, is available here.

Contacts

Kodiak Media Relations

Pete Bigelow

Public Relations Manager

...



Kodiak Investor Relations

Steve Philistin

Senior Investor Relations Manager

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at