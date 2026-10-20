Built To Activate, Not Just Simulate: Resonate Launches Digital Twins To Turn Synthetic Answers Into Real Audiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Resonate's new synthetic panel is built on real individuals, not statistical guesses, to answer questions no one has asked before and return an audience marketers and campaigners can put media behind right away.

RESTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leader in predictive consumer intelligence, today announced the launch of Resonate Digital Twins, a synthetic panel grounded in directly collected data and predictions from more than 250 million ID-matched US adults. Resonate Digital Twins answers any brand, agency, or political campaign question and delivers the answer as an activation-ready audience within five days.

Marketers and political campaigns are under growing pressure to understand consumers and voters faster than research teams can keep up, justify ever-growing paid media budgets, and turn insight into results instead of reports or powerpoints that sit on a shelf.

Traditional research is slow and costly, survey response rates have collapsed, and panels rely heavily on bots as a proxy for real people. Generic AI tools are fast, but they return only population-level intelligence that anyone can pull from public data, without a real individual behind the answers. And polling provides a great baseline in political campaigns, but no one can poll every question, district, or voter and then hand a candidate a list of real people to contact.

Resonate Digital Twins closes those gaps with on-demand intelligence built on real people, not assumptions or averages. It makes it possible to field new questions or fill in gaps between polls, model and scale answers to the full population, and match to a real audience marketers and agencies can put media against right away.

“Resonate's Digital Twins solution lets marketers and agencies ask questions of consumers and constituents that have never been asked before and get a clear answer fast,” says Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer at Resonate.“We're the only offering on the market that can take that answer and identify every person in the United States who actually fits it, then turn them into an audience you can reach. People tell us this capability is years away. We deliver it today.”

What Makes Resonate Digital Twins Unique Among Synthetic Data Offerings

Synthetic data is only as good as the real data at its foundation. Most synthetic offerings are built to simulate, not activate, and they are trained on broad data rather than real, identifiable individuals.

Resonate Digital Twins is different by design. It's built on 250 million ID-matched adults, more than 100 million responses to Resonate's ongoing US Consumer Study, more than 30 billion daily observed behaviors, and more than 15,000 attributes. Each twin answers in its own words, so customers can see the reasoning behind each result, and every score traces back to the ID and evidence behind it.

Resonate is also the only provider that turns those answers directly into an activatable audience, so research turns into pipeline and revenue instead of stopping in a report.

Real-World Use Cases Deliver Proven Results

Resonate validates Digital Twins' answers against fielded studies and holdout data, landing within five to 10 points of real-world results and averaging 93% match between synthetic and fielded research in head-to-head testing. And the offering is already producing results in live campaigns, not just in validation.

Full-service media, marketing, and creative agency Wpromote x Giant Spoon used Digital Twins to help a bespoke luxury brand identify and target hyper-specific audiences more effectively.

“Our client needed more answers than we'd previously been able to give them. What's more, they operate in a category lacking direct purchase data to leverage,” says Julia Weiss, Vice President of Media for Wpromote x Giant Spoon.“This meant we needed to go straight to the source and ask consumers questions about their unique preferences. Resonate Digital Twins made it possible to see meaningful distinctions between potential customers that we previously couldn't access. We quickly got answers to important client questions, and the insights from Digital Twins provided a real audience we could activate and target with media.”

Data from Resonate's Digital Twins was also used to run a $5M campaign in New York's 12th congressional primary, in which the Resonate candidate outperformed projections by more than 5%.

Resonate Digital Twins is available now. To bring Resonate a question for Digital Twins, schedule a consultation today.

About Resonate

Resonate is the leader in predictive consumer intelligence: the ability to know every consumer as a unique individual and predict what they'll do next, before they do it. For nearly 18 years, we've built the infrastructure to make that possible, because prediction isn't something you observe. It has to be engineered.

We understand what people believe, what they value, and where they're headed right now, so you can move from reacting to anticipating. We deliver that intelligence through our own platforms or yours, giving your teams one consumer truth to plan, target, personalize, activate, and measure against. The result: you reach the right people, engage them with what moves them, and turn strong campaigns into customers who stay and grow in value.

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