Fold Launches Fold Reserve, Offering Consumers A Market Leading Rewards Program In The Financial Marketplace, Featuring Bill Pay Rewards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Designed to outperform rewards programs from traditional banks to fintech; enabling consumers to live their entire financial life in bitcoin via Fold Introduces category-redefining Bill Pay, enabling Fold Reserve members to receive rewards on payment of everyday bills including rent, mortgages, utilities, and school tuition Fold Reserve enables consumers to use one balance to unlock better rates across everything Fold offers: credit card, debit card, bill pay, bitcoin exchange and gift cards PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) (“Fold” or the“Company”), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking rewards program Fold Reserve **. A novel rewards program built around a consumer's financial life, Fold Reserve offers the best rewards currently on the market. Fold Reserve members receive:

Credit card rewards: up to 5%* back in bitcoin or up to 3% on debit card.

Bill pay rewards: up to 3% back in bitcoin, bill payment includes: rent, mortgage, utilities, and other recurring bills

No trading fee and no added Fold spread on bitcoin buys and sells

Bitcoin rewards on every gift card purchase at 100s of merchants Free bitcoin withdrawals

“For rewards maximizers who want more from their entire financial life, Fold Reserve is the only rewards program that earns on every category that matters: spending, bills, gifts, and more,” says Fold CEO Will Reeves.“No other rewards program earns you rewards on your bills and life's biggest expenses. Unlike traditional bank programs that require six figure minimums for modest returns, fintech subscriptions that lock you into one asset class, or crypto staking programs that put your capital at risk, Fold Reserve delivers best in class reward rates across your entire financial life.” Fund your reserve, earn more on everything. Fold Reserve is available for a balance as low as $5,000. A balance of $100,000 or more unlocks maximum benefits. One balance unlocks rates across the entire Fold platform. The Fold Reserve tiers are as follows:

Reserve balance Credit card rewards Debit card rewards Bill pay rewards Bitcoin trading and withdrawal fees $ 5,000 1.50% 0.25% 0.25% 0% $ 15,000 1.75% 0.50% 0.50% 0% $ 25,000 2.00% 1.00% 1.00% 0% $ 50,000 3.00% 1.50% 1.50% 0% $ 75,000 4.00% 2.00% 2.00% 0% $ 100,000 5.00% 3.00% 3.00% 0%



For Fold, Fold Reserve continues the company's mission of enabling consumers to live their entire financial life via a non-bank financial institution which works for them rather than the other way around. Fold Reserve also transforms how Fold works with customers, giving the company more financial flexibility and a closer relationship with the people who use it.

“Fold was born out of a belief that financial services must serve the consumer first and foremost, and Fold Reserve is a culmination of that vision. By offering customers a complete suite of financial products that maximize rewards benefits, we are also empowering Fold to become a much more complete financial institution with greater capacity for growth,” says Fold Chief Financial Officer Wolfe Repass.

Fold introduces bill pay rewards

Consumers will also now be able to earn rewards when they pay their eligible bills by ACH through Fold Reserve, unlocking an additional category of rewards all tied to the entirety of a person's financial life.

Mr. Reeves added:“The largest expenses in most households earn no rewards at all. Rent. Utilities. Mortgage. Recurring bills. They are predictable, unavoidable, and until now, completely unrewarded. Fold Reserve is a rewards program built around your entire financial life: spending, bills, gifts, bitcoin. Every category earns.”

Instant buys and no trading fees

Fold Reserve members of every tier have access to instant buys with no trading fee and no added Fold spread. Fold Reserve members can buy and sell bitcoin on demand.

Instant buy, zero commission, and zero withdrawal fee makes Fold the most attractive bitcoin trading platform in the market today. These benefits are available exclusively to Fold Reserve members.“Fold is now the best place to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin," says Reeves.“We are really excited to be able to offer such an attractive perk to our clients.”

The new Fold Reserve will be available to consumers as of October 13. Its launch coincides with Fold making the Fold credit card available to all eligible consumers. No more wait list. Top-tier Fold Reward members are eligible for 5% back on credit card spending, paid in bitcoin. The best rate on the market.

Together with Fold's existing spending, bill pay, and bitcoin products, Fold Reserve brings everyday money into one app and rewards it in bitcoin. It moves Fold closer to its goal of becoming the most rewarding place for consumers to manage their money.

About Fold

Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit CardTM, Fold Bitcoin Gift CardTM, and Fold Debit CardTM, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

David L Press

Confluence Partners, LLC

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For media inquiries, please contact:

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Confluence Partners, LLC

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*The 5% rate requires the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card and a $100,000 Fold Reserve balance, and applies to your first $5,000 in eligible purchases each month. 1.5% back in bitcoin on eligible purchases, with no cap. Rewards are earned on your eligible spend, not on your balance. Holding a Fold Reserve balance can boost your rate on your first $5,000 in eligible purchases each calendar month. Eligible purchases above that amount, and all eligible purchases if you do not hold a qualifying Reserve balance, earn the 1.5% base rate. Credit card and debit card rewards cannot be earned at the same time. Rates are subject to change. See the Cardholder Agreement and our Terms and Conditions.

**Fold Reserve is closed-loop stored value issued by Fold, Inc. and redeemable only for Fold products and services. It is not a bank account, deposit account, or savings account, is not redeemable for cash, and is not insured by the FDIC or SIPC. Your Reserve balance earns nothing on its own. See the Fold Terms and Conditions. Rewards are earned on your eligible spend, not on your balance. The Fold Bitcoin Credit Card earns a 1.50% base rate on all eligible purchases with no cap and no Reserve balance required. The Fold Prepaid Debit Card (issued by Sutton Bank) earns a 0.25% base rate on all eligible purchases with no cap and no Reserve balance required. A Reserve balance of $5,000 or more is required to earn on eligible ACH bill pay, which earns 0.25%. Your rate increases above these base rates as your Reserve balance grows, starting at $15,000. Any amount above the base rate applies only to the first $5,000 of eligible spend each calendar month, counted separately for card spend and for bill pay. Card spend above that cap earns the base rate and bill pay earns nothing above it. Maximum rates at a $100,000 Reserve balance are 5.00% on the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card, 3.00% on the Fold Prepaid Debit Card, and 3.00% on bill pay. You earn a boost on only one card: if you hold the Fold Bitcoin Credit Card, the boost applies to that card and your debit card earns the base rate. Bill pay is unaffected by which card you hold. Rates are subject to change. See the Fold Terms and Conditions for details and tier requirements.

Fold Reserve member benefits require a Reserve balance of $5,000 or more and are subject to change. Fold charges no trading fee and adds no spread of its own on bitcoin buys and sells. A market spread charged by Fold's execution partner is included in the price you see and may vary. Fold charges no bitcoin withdrawal fee and pays the bitcoin network fee on your on-chain withdrawals, up to any limits shown in the Fold App. Reserve members also pay no ATM withdrawal fee and no international transaction fee on the Fold Prepaid Debit Card, issued by Sutton Bank. Fold Reserve member rates on gift cards vary by brand and are shown in the Fold App. See the Fold Reserve Member Benefits section of the Fold Terms and Conditions for details.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information in this press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“predict,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold's management and are not predictions of actual events. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; (ii) our continued ability to implement business plans and appropriate technology infrastructure; (iii) our continued access to and cooperation with necessary third party partners; and (iv) those factors discussed in Fold's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.