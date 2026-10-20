This Industry First Changes Everything For Truck-Mounted Forklifts In Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Polar Company Limited announces the Moffett NX2 with GroundMount PlusTM, a safety system never seen on a truck-mounted forklift, and one that changes everything for Canadian operators and fleet managers.

Three simple buttons-Lift, Retract and Lower-on the side of the Moffett NX2 are the face of a sophisticated safety system that enables faster, safer, easier mounts and dismounts of the forklift from the truck at curbside, safely away from traffic, and eliminates the need for the Moffett operator to climb on and off the forklift to mount and dismount the forklift.

"The Moffett NX2 is a game changer,” says Steve Parr, Product Manager, Atlas Polar Company Ltd.“Not only does this next-generation model offer an unequalled measure of safety in busy urban streets and on job sites, but it also significantly reduces operator stress and risk of injury. Operators probably climb on and off their forklift to mount and dismount at least 2,500 times a year. They'll never have to do that again!"

Other unique safety and control features of Moffett NX2 models include a new Class III fork carriage that allows the operator to see through the fork rails for improved visibility during unloading, focused strobe beacons above the overhead guards on both sides of the forklift, and a robust new work lights system for brighter, 360-degree visibility. A new rear steering-angle spindle provides 180-degree steering. An advanced 3.5-inch HD heated colour display with IP67 protection ensures critical fuel level, engine and coolant information is always accessible. And, of course, NX2 models are fitted with Moffett's unique CoverNGoTM retractable seat cover for all-season operator comfort.

Atlas Polar has unleashed Moffett M8 NX2 models in Ontario and through its authorized dealers across Canada: ML-Truck Equipment in BC, ARW Truck Equipment in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Grainmaster in Manitoba, HIAB Québec and Parts for Trucks in the Atlantic provinces. The Moffett M8 55.3 and 55.4 four-way multidirectional models, and the M8 55.3PL and 55.4PL Pantograph reach models, are quickly gaining popularity for building supply, construction, landscaping and general transport.

“Moffett truck-mounted forklifts have been #1 in Canada since we introduced them in 1989,” says Parr,“and they are already established as the Canadian Industry Standard (CIS). We expect the unique features of the new Moffett NX2 models to reinforce those benchmarks even further.”

About Atlas Polar

Established in 1938, Atlas Polar is a Canadian-owned and operated family company specializing in truck-mounted load-handling equipment. It introduced the first truck-mounted articulated hydraulic crane to Canada in 1953 and the first truck-mounted forklift in 1989, and has since been the sole distributor in Canada for HIAB®and LOGLIFT®cranes, Moffett® forklifts and Multilift®hooklifts. The company also manufactures innovative water management equipment, including Hydrorake®, Hydrobrush®, StopLog LifterTM, Polar RacksTM, Polar Remote Controls, HiVOLT AlertTM systems and Cover N GoTM retractable seat covers. Atlas Polar is committed to improving its customers' safety, productivity, and profitability. Its national sales and service network is #1 in Canada: ML-Truck Equipment in BC, ARW Truck Equipment in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Grainmaster in Manitoba, Atlas Polar in Ontario, HIAB Québec in Quebec and Parts for Trucks in the Atlantic region. For more information, please visit

Further information:

Steve Parr, Product Manager, Atlas Polar Company Ltd. +1 888 799 4422, ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at