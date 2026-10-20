Omada Health To Present Peer-Reviewed Research On Improving Weight Loss And Body Composition During GLP-1 Treatment At World Obesity And Weight Management Congress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The oral presentation will share results from a 12-week comparative study showing that Omada GLP-1 Care Track members, on average, lost more weight and saw greater improvements in body composition than controls

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA), the virtual between-visit healthcare provider, announced it will present research at the World Obesity and Weight Management Congress (WOC 2026) in Boston showing that members of its GLP-1 Care Track lost more weight and experienced greater improvements in body composition than GLP-1 users receiving usual care. The findings were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.1

GLP-1 medications can produce rapid weight loss,2 but lean mass can account for 30% or more of the weight lost.3,4 Lean mass is critical for overall health, as losing lean mass may contribute to reductions in resting metabolic rate5, impaired physical function and greater susceptibility to weight regain,6 as well as an increased risk for sarcopenia,7 frailty, and bone loss.6,8 While exercise and resistance training are known to be effective strategies for increasing fat loss while protecting lean mass,1 much less is known about whether virtual care programs can improve body composition outcomes for people taking GLP-1 medications.

The study followed 245 adults with obesity who had started a GLP-1 for weight loss within the previous eight weeks.1 Of those, 151 participated in Omada's GLP-1 Care Track and 94 received usual care, which could include medication alone or other, non-Omada lifestyle programs. More than a quarter (26%) of the usual care group reported using another lifestyle or wellness program during the study.1

After 12 weeks, compared with the usual care group, Omada members on average:1



Lost more weight (6.0% of starting body weight vs. 3.3%)

Reduced their body fat percentage by about twice as much (−3.3% vs. −1.6%)

Saw a larger increase in muscle mass percentage (+0.6% vs. +0.2%)

Reported greater improvements in well-being, physical functioning, and confidence in their ability to lose weight Saw depression and anxiety symptoms drop by roughly 30%, significantly more than the usual care group



The GLP-1 Care Track provides clinical support between doctor visits. Members work with a care team that includes a dedicated health coach, GLP-1-specific peer support groups, digital tools for meal logging and behavior tracking, and AI-powered nutrition support.1 The program also includes access to an exercise specialist who provides a personalized exercise plan developed by a physical therapist. Participants measured body composition at home using bioelectrical impedance scales.

"GLP-1 care is about more than how much weight you lose. It's about the quality of the weight loss, as losing too much muscle can make it harder to keep the weight off long-term," said Thomas Tsang, MD, MPH, Chief Medical Officer at Omada Health. "Too many people are left to manage side effects, exercise, and nutrition on their own once GLP-1 treatment starts. This study suggests that clinical support between doctor visits can help people achieve greater weight loss and better body composition, and protect their muscle mass.”

This study was completed as part of the Omada Insights Lab ANSWERS (ANalyzing Success of WEight medication with Real-world evidence and Stats) Initiative, which examines and shares real-world data from Omada's behavior change weight health programs.

Omada Health's Clinical Research Scientist, Lisa A. Stanton, PhD, will present "Improving GLP-1 Weight Loss Quality with a Virtual Lifestyle Companion Program " on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, at 3:20 PM ET during the Anti-Obesity Drugs & Emerging Therapies session at WOC 2026, held October 19-21.

Omada Health

Omada Health (Nasdaq: OMDA) is reverse engineering the way healthcare is delivered in America, putting the space between doctor visits–where health is won or lost–at the center of care. Today's healthcare system poorly serves chronic conditions that require ongoing support outside of the exam room, like obesity, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, and musculoskeletal conditions. Omada's virtual-first model combines human-led care teams, connected devices, and AI-enabled technology to deliver personalized care at scale, including support for GLP-1 therapy. Omada has served more than two million members since launch across 2,000+ employers, health plans, pharmacy benefit managers, and health systems. Learn more at omadahealth.com.

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Stanton LA, Naqvi JB, Devaraj SM, et al. Quality Plus Quantity: Evaluation of a Virtual GLP-1 Programme With Physical Activity Support to Promote Healthy Body Composition Change During GLP-1 Weight Loss. Diabetes Obes Metab. 2026:1-12. doi:10.1111/dom.71152.Wilding JPH, Batterham RL, Calanna S, et al. Once-weekly semaglutide in adults with overweight or obesity. N Engl J Med. 2021;384(11):989-1002. doi:10.1056/NEJMoa2032183Prado CM, Phillips SM, Gonzalez MC, Heymsfield SB. Muscle matters: the effects of medically induced weight loss on skeletal muscle. Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol. 2024;12(11):785-787. doi:10.1016/S2213-8587(24)00272-9Memel Z, Gold SL, Pearlman M, Muratore A, Martindale R. Impact of GLP-1 receptor agonist therapy in patients high risk for sarcopenia. Curr Nutr Rep. 2025;14(1):63. doi:10.1007/s13668-025-00649-wHopkins M, Gibbons C, Blundell J. Fat-free mass and resting metabolic rate are determinants of energy intake: implications for a theory of appetite control. Philos Trans R Soc Lond B Biol Sci. 2023;378(1885):20220213. doi:10.1098/rstb.2022.0213Prado CMM, Heymsfield SB. Lean tissue imaging: a new era for nutritional assessment and intervention. JPEN J Parenter Enteral Nutr. 2014;38(8):940-953. doi:10.1177/0148607114550189Scheen AJ. GLP-1-derived therapies and sarcopenia: plea for a specific focus on at risk special populations. Diabetes Metab. 2025;52(1):101708. doi:10.1016/j.diabet.2025.101708Jensen SBK, Sørensen V, Sandsdal RM, et al. Bone health after exercise alone, GLP-1 receptor agonist treatment, or combination treatment: a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial. JAMA Netw Open. 2024;7(6):e2416775. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.16775