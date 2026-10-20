Point Predictive's Predictor Agentstm Bring The Power Of Forensic Fraud Reviews To Every Application In The $780 Billion Auto Lending Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Predictor Agents give every loan application the forensic review of a senior fraud investigator, across millions of files at once, so fraud teams can scale with any level of loan growth

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lenders can now run a forensic fraud review on every auto loan application in the United States using new AI Predictor Agents from Point Predictive. The company said today that a single Predictor AgentTM can complete advanced forensic reviews on millions of applications per month, identify patterns emerging across the industry, enable fraud strategy creation, and protect portfolios against risks that could make headlines.

Lenders will be protected by agents that have been trained on more than 340 million applications, that know about loans currently in process across lenders and the risk patterns emerging throughout the industry, and that can work through a full loan file in seconds, not hours or days. That speed matters because of the size of the market. Americans are on pace to take out an estimated $780 billion in auto loans and leases in 2026, based on New York Fed data, spread across roughly 26 million new loans.

The number of applications behind those loans is far larger. When a buyer finances at a dealership, the dealer often sends the same deal to several lenders at once, which Point Predictive estimates creates about 100 million auto loan applications a year. Most fraud teams have only been able to review a small share of those files.

Predictor Agents solve that problem. They can review millions of loan applications at the same time, giving every file a senior fraud investigator's forensic review and giving fraud teams the capacity to keep pace with any level of loan growth.

The same reach applies to the dealers who send those loans. The Dealer Risk Agent can run extensive due diligence on all of the roughly 68,000 car dealerships in the U.S., using the risk Point Predictive sees in each dealer's applications across the consortium.

Point Predictive launched the agents last week as a Deep Intelligence AI that lets lenders query data from the largest fraud consortium in lending. Each review draws on the company's Data Repository, built from more than 600 billion risk attributes and 340 million historical loan applications contributed by more than 650 lenders, along with the loan performance and fraud patterns behind them.

Point Predictive put the agents to work on its own fraud team first. During the week of October 5, the agents helped increase the team's productivity by reviewing an additional half a million applications with a full forensic fraud underwrite.

The added coverage is turning up more fraud rings as well. Fraud rings, in which fraudsters systematically exploit lenders across the industry, have risen sharply. Early results show the team is now finding 5 to 10 new fraud rings a week attacking lenders' portfolios.

Lenders are also handing the agents analyst work that used to sit in a queue. Valley Strong Credit Union, a Central California credit union, already uses Point Predictive's AutoPass and DealerCheck to screen applications and monitor its dealers.

Its consumer lending team asked the Data Strategy Agent how its proof of income requirements were performing and what a better rule would look like. The agent reviewed how the credit union's AutoPass scores and alerts had performed alongside the consortium's data and drafted a new rule that asks for documentation only where stated income is most likely to be misstated.

The proposed rule is intended to reduce unnecessary paystub requests for Members. The agent also builds a weekly dealer watch list, ranking Valley Strong's dealers by the risk DealerCheck identifies in their recent applications across the consortium.

“Every lending team has a list of rules it wants to write and reports it wants to run, and the limiting factor is almost always analyst time,” said Joshua Fetting, VP of Consumer Lending at Valley Strong Credit Union.

“We had been talking about a better proof of income rule for months. The Data Strategy Agent looked at our data and the consortium's, drafted the rule, and we had it in front of our team the same day.

“The dealer watch list now shows up every week without anyone having to build it. That is time our people can spend on Members.”

More lenders are piloting the agents this fall. No single lender could build the consortium's view alone, and each institution that joins adds to it.

“For most of my career, fraud has moved faster than the tools built to stop it,” said Tim Grace, Co-Founder and CEO of Point Predictive.“Lenders have had to decide which applications get a real review, because a person can only get through a handful an hour.

“Now every application can get that review, at the speed fraud moves. Our own fraud team covers more applications in a day than it used to review in a year, and that same capacity is now open to every lender in the industry.”

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About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from our proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's data and technology solutions quickly and accurately identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications. As a result, lenders can fund the majority of loans without requiring onerous documentation, such as paystubs, utility bills, or bank statements, improving funding rates while reducing early payment default losses. In turn, borrowers get loans faster, and lenders realize a more profitable bottom line. For more information, please visit pointpredictive.com.

Media Contact: Jordan Zane,...