Burro Announces General Availability Of Grande 44, Now Shipping To Customers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2026, the industry's most powerful autonomous work platform is shipping to customers, with 800+ robots working in the field today

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burro, the physical AI company building autonomous outdoor robots that work alongside people, today announced the general availability of Grande 44, its most powerful autonomous work platform to date. Burro Grande 44 is in production and shipping now through Burro's direct sales team and its global dealer network of 50 dealers across 17 countries.

The announcement follows the platform's June launch, when Grande 44 opened for pre-order. Production began in August, and customers began receiving units in Q3.

Not a Prototype. Not a Demo. A Product in the Market.

Physical AI has no shortage of impressive demonstrations, and most of the industry's newest robots have yet to leave the lab or the pilot program. Burro has been commercially available for 8 years. The company has deployed more than 800 autonomous robots across 17 countries and logged more than one million autonomous hours in vineyards, nurseries, berry operations, orchards, depot yards, and industrial sites. Grande 44 is the newest member of a product line that is already at commercial scale, shipping, and ready to go to work the moment it arrives.

That track record is why Grande 44 can ship ready for work. Burro trained and validated its autonomy stack using more than one million hours of real-world field data, combined with simulation in NVIDIA Isaac Sim. Customers can put it to work on arrival, with no infrastructure changes to their facilities.

"The industry has plenty of prototypes and very few products," said Charlie Andersen, CEO of Burro. "A grower or yard manager doesn't need a demo video. They need a robot that shows up, gets to work, and keeps working. Grande 44 is shipping today, built on eight years and a million hours operating in the field, and it joins a fleet that is already proving value in real work every day. That is the difference between a robotics business and a robotics roadmap."

Grande 44: One Autonomous System, Multiple Jobs

Grande 44 is Burro's most capable heavy-duty platform, designed for towing, transportation, and vegetation management. It delivers:



44 HP peak power (18 HP continuous) from high-efficiency brushless DC motors

Up to 6,000 lbs of towing capacity across demanding terrain

Up to 1,500 lbs of payload on a solid steel cargo tray nearly four feet square

Up to 40 kWh of battery capacity (10 kWh standard, expandable) for all-day runtime 360° 3D LiDAR, four stereo cameras (12 cameras total), and embedded LED work lights



A single Grande 44 can tow, transport, mow, spray, and patrol. It works with Burro's Cortador 48" autonomous brush cutter, Sprayito vision-based spot sprayer, and Autonomous Charging Dock for continuous uptime. It runs autonomously across slopes, uneven terrain, indoor-outdoor transitions, and all weather conditions.

Proven Results Customers Can Count On

Burro's fleet has delivered measurable returns across industries. Bell-Hopewell Nursery grew from one potting line to three with Burro as its towing backbone, logging more than 4,500 autonomous miles. Mesa Vineyards runs autonomous mowing and autonomous spot spraying of weeds across 40,000 acres, cutting mowing costs from $22 to $5 per acre and reducing chemical costs by up to 75%. At an industrial site, Burro completes a full vehicle inventory scan of 4,000 parking spots every night, offsetting one full-time position. Grande 44 brings that same proven autonomy to heavier-duty work.

Availability

Grande 44 is available now Globally where Burro is distributed. Customers can order through Burro's direct sales team or any Burro dealer. To find a dealer, request a demo, or place an order, visit burro.ai or contact ....

About Burro

Burro builds autonomous outdoor robots that work alongside people, not instead of them. The company's platform, the Swiss Army knife of outdoor automation, supports towing, hauling, mowing, spraying, scouting, and patrolling across a single vehicle without infrastructure changes. With more than 800 robots in the field across 17 countries and more than one million autonomous hours logged, Burro is one of the only outdoor robotics companies to have achieved commercial scale. Customers include leading specialty crop producers, nursery operators, and industrial companies across North America, South America, Japan and Australia. Burro is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Learn more at burro.ai.

Media Contact:

Ben Hohmann

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:











A video accompanying this announcement is available at



