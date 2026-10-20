Ema And The Josh Bersin Company Partner To Bring Galileo HR Guidance To AI Employees

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From manager coaching to workforce planning, Ema AI Employees now turn trusted HR research into completed work across more than 250 enterprise systems

LAS VEGAS and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ema, the leading enterprise platform for agentic AI Employees, today announced a strategic partnership with The Josh Bersin Company to integrate GalileoTM, its HR research and advisory agent, into Ema's HR AI Employees. The integration combines research-based guidance with AI Employees that carry out work across an organization's existing applications.

Through the integration, Ema's AI Employees can draw on The Josh Bersin Company's research, benchmarks, frameworks and skills taxonomies to support managers, HR partners and employees across HR, IT and Finance departments. They can use that guidance alongside company and employee context to recommend next steps, draft materials and execute workflows across more than 250 connected business applications.

“An HR recommendation is only part of the work. Teams still have to translate it into decisions and follow-through,” said Surojit Chatterjee, CEO and co-founder of Ema.“Connecting Galileo with Ema allows our AI Employees to draw on HR research, apply it to an organization's circumstances and carry out the next steps in the systems employees already use.”

Ema connects to Galileo, providing access to coaching, analysis, planning and benchmarking capabilities. The integration brings HR advisory resources into everyday workflows, extending access beyond HR teams and senior leaders. Managers can receive guidance while preparing for employee conversations, and HR partners can use research and benchmarks to assess workforce issues without conducting separate research for each request.

“Managers and HR teams need guidance that reflects both established research and the circumstances of their organization,” said Josh Bersin, Chief Executive Officer at The Josh Bersin Company.“What excites me about this integration is the potential to turn trusted advice into meaningful action. By connecting Galileo's research and advisory capabilities with Ema's ability to act across enterprise systems, we can help teams put that guidance to work faster, freeing them to focus on the decisions and conversations that matter most to their people.”

Galileo-powered AI Employees will support use cases including:



Manager coaching: Prepare for one-on-one meetings, feedback and difficult conversations using employee context and Galileo's coaching guidance.

HR business partner support: Assess engagement, organizational and talent issues, then recommend and draft next steps.

Workforce planning: Evaluate workforce scenarios, identify skills gaps and support organizational design.

Benchmarking: Compare an organization's practices and outcomes with The Josh Bersin Company's benchmarks.

Talent and succession: Support talent reviews, calibration and employee development plans. Careers and recruiting: Inform job architecture, skills requirements and career paths.



Research-based answers include citations to their source material, giving HR teams visibility into the basis for recommendations and supporting reviews of AI-assisted employment decisions. In Ema-branded deployments, the interface will include The Josh Bersin Company and Galileo attribution.

Ema and The Josh Bersin Company will discuss the partnership at HR Technology Conference 2026. Attendees can see the Galileo scenarios at Ema's booth, #2822.

To learn more about the partnership, visit

ABOUT EMA

Ema is a leading AI Employee platform helping enterprises transform work through autonomous AI agents. By bringing HR, IT and Finance together on a single platform, Ema enables organizations to automate and orchestrate employee experiences and business processes end-to-end. Built for enterprise scale, Ema combines advanced AI reasoning with enterprise-grade governance, security and compliance, and integrates with more than 250 business applications and systems of record. Trusted by organizations including Wipro, Hitachi, ADP and NTT DATA, Ema helps enterprises deploy AI in production in days and achieve measurable business outcomes. To learn more, visit

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