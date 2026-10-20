Broadcom Announces Continued Infrastructure Agreement With Fedex To Support Global Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement Supports FedEx in Optimizing Infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced the continuation of its long-standing relationship with FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), underpinned by a consolidated agreement that supports the global transportation and logistics leader's ongoing digital infrastructure optimization and application modernization.

Through this collaboration, FedEx will continue utilizing Broadcom's infrastructure software portfolio-including VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), VMware Avi Load Balancer and VMware Tanzu Platform -to maintain its vast technology estate. This foundation of private cloud ensures that FedEx continues to deliver the fast, reliable, and efficient global services that power its day-to-day operations.

“FedEx sets the bar for technology leadership and innovation in the logistics industry, and we're proud to support that work,” said Regan McGrath, president, Americas, Broadcom.“By making VMware software central to their private cloud and app modernization strategy, FedEx continues to optimize their infrastructure, simplify operations, and maintain a highly secure, modern environment that scales naturally with their business.”

FedEx uses VMware Cloud Foundation to support its extensive private cloud infrastructure, maintaining a highly automated, secure operating model across its data center environment. VCF provides a consistent infrastructure that combines the flexibility of cloud-era operations with the rigorous security and performance controls required for FedEx's mission-critical workloads.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies semiconductors and infrastructure software for global organizations' complex, mission-critical needs. Broadcom combines long-term R&D investment with superb execution to deliver the best technology, at scale. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, visit .

Broadcom, the pulse logo, and Connecting Everything are among the trademarks of Broadcom. The term“Broadcom” refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Roger Fortier

VMware Cloud Foundation, Broadcom

+1.408.348.1569

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Eloy Ontiveros

Broadcom Global Communications

+1.650.427.6145

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