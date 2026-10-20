Liqtech Secures New Marine Icer Water Treatment Order In China

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALLERUP, Denmark, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIQT) (“LiqTech” or the“Company”), a clean technology company specializing in advanced filtration technologies, today announced an order from Shanghai Qiyao Environmental Technology Co. Ltd. for two water treatment units for intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) marine engine applications. Delivery is scheduled for December 2026.

The order marks Shanghai QiYao Environmental Technology first purchase of LiqTech iCER water treatment systems and expands an existing relationship previously focused on marine scrubber water treatment. It follows LiqTech's other recent marine orders since its JV in China established in November 2024, including scrubber water treatment units in May 2025, dual-fuel engine water treatment systems announced in November 2025, and four exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) water treatment systems announced in June 2026.

“This order is an important example of how we can expand established marine customer relationships into additional applications,” said Fei Chen, President and Chief Executive Officer of LiqTech.“Our investments in adapting our silicon carbide membrane technology for iCER and EGR systems are broadening our addressable market. We see opportunities to build a more diversified and repeatable marine business as customers adopt new engine technologies.”

In iCER applications, water is used to cool and clean exhaust gas before part of the gas is recirculated into the engine. Soot, oil, and other contaminants must be removed from the circulating water. LiqTech's water treatment units use proprietary silicon carbide ceramic membranes to separate these contaminants and support water reuse and reliable system operation.

LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes combine fine-particle filtration with chemical resistance, temperature tolerance, and mechanical durability suited to demanding marine environments. The Company's experience from more than 170 marine scrubber installations provides an established foundation as it extends its offering to iCER and EGR applications.

LiqTech's joint venture in China supports local engineering, sourcing, assembly, and service, while core silicon carbide membranes continue to be manufactured in Denmark. This operating model is intended to improve responsiveness to customers and shipyards in the region.

“Our local presence in China enables closer coordination with customers throughout specification, delivery, and service,” Chen added.“Combined with our filtration expertise, it supports our strategy to deepen existing relationships and pursue additional opportunities across scrubber, iCER, and EGR applications.”

About LiqTech International Inc.

LiqTech International, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a high-tech filtration technology company that provides state-of-the-art ceramic silicon carbide filtration technologies for gas and liquid purification. LiqTech's silicon carbide membranes are designed to be used in the most challenging purification applications, and its silicon carbide filters are used to control diesel exhaust soot emissions. Using nanotechnology, LiqTech develops products using its proprietary silicon carbide technology, resulting in a wide range of component membranes, membrane systems, and filters for both microfiltration and ultrafiltration applications. By incorporating LiqTech's SiC liquid membrane technology with the Company ́s extensive systems design experience and capabilities, LiqTech offers unique, modular designed filtration solutions for the most difficult water purification applications.

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Forward–Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in the reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation, and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

LiqTech Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 31315941



LiqTech Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

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