AHEAD Named CRN's Best AI Solution Provider Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition rewards AHEAD's AI initiatives that move enterprise AI from experimentation to production with governed, measurable solutions

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AHEAD, a global provider of AI-driven cloud, data, infrastructure and security platforms, was named Best AI Solution Provider of the Year by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, in the second annual CRN Best of the Channel Awards. CRN presented the award Oct. 13 at a live gala in Atlanta, recognizing AHEAD's technical expertise and excellence in engineering and delivering AI solutions for enterprise clients.

“AI creates lasting value when it solves a clear business problem,” said Stephen Ayoub, Executive Vice Chairman at AHEAD.“AI also has to be governed, secured and operated at scale. Our teams bring those pieces together so clients can put AI to work and measure the results. We're honored that CRN recognized this work.”

AHEAD's work across AI software development and agentic AI workflows for clients has produced measurable improvements. In a 24-developer pilot of AI-accelerated software development, teams completed development work 10% to 50% faster and reduced rework by 40%. In an agentic AI pharmaceutical formulary review engagement, the workflow reduced reviewer time during user acceptance testing by 63% and detected 97% of errors.

Together, these examples show how AHEAD connects use cases to measurable business outcomes through strategy, delivery and operational support. Its delivery model integrates the data, infrastructure, security and governance required for production deployments.

“The CRN Best of the Channel Awards honor the leaders, teams and companies driving meaningful progress across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, Executive Editor of CRN, The Channel Company.“This year's winners have distinguished themselves through innovation, strategic leadership and a lasting commitment to excellence. We congratulate them on their remarkable accomplishments and the positive impact they continue to make throughout the channel ecosystem.”

The award adds to AHEAD's recognition by CRN, which named the company a 2026 Triple Crown Award winner for the sixth time. The Triple Crown recognizes companies that appear on CRN's Solution Provider 500, Tech Elite 250 and Fast Growth 150 lists in the same year.

The full list of CRN Best of the Channel Awards winners can be viewed online at crn.com/best-of-the-channel-awards.

About AHEAD

AHEAD accelerates the impact of technology on business, engineering solutions that connect strategy to execution. With capabilities spanning AI transformation, AI-enabled infrastructure, data platform acceleration, workload modernization, resilient architecture and operational excellence, the company helps more than 4,500 clients modernize platforms, streamline workflows and apply AI to unlock measurable business value. With a team of more than 3,000 employees, deep engineering expertise, proven frameworks and strategic technology partnerships, AHEAD advises, builds and runs integrated solutions for organizations globally. Learn more at ahead.com.

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About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

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