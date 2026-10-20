Intelisent, A Division Of Marketbridge, Launches Atlas Business Insights Studio To Help Direct Mail Teams Turn Postal Data Into Better Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New analytics workspace gives mail service providers and marketers faster access to expert-built insights across delivery, postage, Informed Delivery and mail quality

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketbridge, the Growth Company for Business, today announced that its Intelisent division launched the Atlas Business Insights Studio, a new analytics workspace that unlocks rapid, expert intelligence across direct mail initiatives. Built on Intelisent's renowned technology, the platform helps mail service providers, marketers and direct mail teams make better decisions, improve performance and invest with greater confidence in direct mail.

For organizations running direct mail at scale, the information needed to understand performance can be scattered across delivery scans, postage records, Informed Delivery and address-quality data. Turning those separate data streams into useful reports often takes specialized postal expertise and significant manual work.

Atlas Business Insights Studio brings those views together in a personalized workspace designed around the questions each team needs to answer. Mail service providers can use the Studio to give their customers more meaningful insights into their direct mail performance, including through a white-label experience. Brands and direct mail teams can use it to see postal intelligence across their mail operations, including programs handled by multiple service providers.

“Direct mail deserves the same speed of insight that marketers expect from their digital channels,” said Todd Black, President of Intelisent, a division of Marketbridge.“Go-to-Market teams should not have to be postal data specialists to spot an issue, understand what is working or decide where to invest next. Atlas Business Insights Studio puts expert-built intelligence in the hands of the people who make those decisions, while giving mail service providers a better way to serve their clients.”

Breakthrough New Product Features

Atlas Business Insights Studio offers a wide range of next-generation features that allow mail service providers and direct mail teams to do the following:



Connect key postal data domains and bring together analytics spanning delivery, postage, Informed Delivery, address quality and mail quality for a clearer, unprecedented view of direct mail execution and effectiveness.

Start with expert-built insights and select ready-made analytical sections organized for roles such as sales, operations, and postal affairs, without having to build every report from scratch.

Shape a workspace around specific needs using a guided visual builder to create and personalize views for operational reporting, client conversations, and executive decision-making. Share insights and act on changes by distributing views and configuring alerts around issues that matter most to teams and clients.



This launch reflects Marketbridge's investment in making direct mail intelligence more accessible as teams face pressure to do more with limited specialist resources. By putting postal data and purpose-built analytics in one place, the Studio can help mail service providers strengthen their client experience and help direct mail teams act more quickly on information that affects their campaigns.

“AI is making it easier to test ideas and move faster in marketing, which makes the ability to understand what is happening in the mail channel even more valuable,” said Black.“When teams can see the data, share what they learn and act on it quickly, direct mail can play a more informed role in the broader growth strategy.”

Several customers, including Pitney Bowes Presort Services and ICS Corporation, have reported early success with Atlas Business Insights Studio.

“Intelisent is bringing innovative insights to the industry, but what is truly impressive is the speed at which they turn ideas into solutions. I have been truly amazed-I've never seen anything like it,” said Darren J. Lawlor, Senior Director, Business Development and Analytics, Pitney Bowes Presort Services.

“The new solution turns several time-consuming, manual processes into tasks completed in seconds. It's more than just a powerful platform -- it's an opportunity to give our team more time to focus on what matters most: our customers,” said Joy Burke, Account Executive, ICS Corporation.

About Marketbridge

Marketbridge partners with leading B2B brands to create unified Go-to-Market® systems that connect strategy, AI, creativity, activation, and measurement. With a team of 350+ across North America and Europe, Marketbridge supports clients worldwide, ranging from Fortune 1000 enterprises to venture-backed, high-growth companies across technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial, and consumer sectors. For more information, please visit and follow .

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Gail Scibelli, Marketbridge

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