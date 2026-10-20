US Payments Forum Fall Meeting To Spotlight How AI Agents Are Reshaping Transactions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Meeting will coincide with the first in-person gathering of the Agentic Trust & Commerce Forum

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Payments Forum is inviting technology innovators and payment leaders to attend its upcoming Fall Member Meeting, co-located with the first in-person gathering of the Agentic Trust & Commerce Forum. The event will examine how emerging technologies are impacting the industry, with a particular focus on the rise of AI agent-initiated transactions, fraud mitigation and real time payments.

The meeting will be held on November 17th and 18th at the Best Buy Corporate Campus in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is open to members and non-members, who will have access to interactive roundtable discussions and unmatched networking opportunities. Registration details can be found on the U.S. Payments Forum event page.

The agenda begins with plenary sessions by top brands. Robbie MacDiarmid, Vice President, Global Ecosystem Strategy at CMSPI will open the presentations with“Has Agentic Commerce Finally Arrived,” examining where agentic transactions stand across various use cases. Bank of America's Managing Director of Business and Strategy, Mindi Malott will moderate a session entitled“The Trust Problem in Agentic Commerce,” with speakers from Fiserv, Best Buy, Mastercard and an additional panelist from Bank of America. It will examine the hurdles of building confidence in transactions initiated by AI agents and early-day solutions. In“Moving Money, Navigating Turbulence: An Issuer's Perspective on Payments – Today and Tomorrow,” Norm Patrick, Head of Advisory Services at Velera, will discuss the changing payments landscape and emerging transaction rails.

The agenda will also include:



A session examining what occurs when agents go rogue during autonomous payments

A highly anticipated“Merchant and Issuer Special Interest Group”

An update from the global payment networks on AI-driven payments (American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa)

An EMVCo presentation on how advances in agentic commerce and digital identity are shaping its work to support seamless, secure card-based payments Working Committee sessions spanning payments fraud, emerging payments, electric vehicle open payments, mobility and transport payments, petroleum payments and the testing and certification ecosystem



The Agentic Trust & Commerce Forum's sessions will bring payments, identity, retail and AI stakeholders together to begin addressing the industrywide questions surrounding agent-led transactions.

“AI agents could transform how consumers and businesses interact with the payments ecosystem day-to-day,” said Devon Rohrer, managing director of the U.S. Payments Forum.“This meeting gives the organizations developing and supporting these experiences an opportunity to shape that transition together. Convening the Agentic Trust & Commerce Forum in person for the first time will help participants make meaningful connections across sectors to foster AI experiences that benefit every stakeholder and end-user.”

The meeting is made possible through the support of its gold sponsors, Bank of America and Velera; silver sponsors, American Express, Mastercard, Jack HenryÔ and Visa; and hospitality sponsor, SHAZAM.

Member organizations will receive a designated number of complimentary event passes based on membership level. Additional member registrations are available for $199 per person. Non-members may register to attend the event at $299 per person.

Companies, associations, government agencies and individuals interested in shaping upcoming Forum events can visit the Secure Technology Alliance website to learn how to become a member. By joining the Secure Technology Alliance, members gain access to activities within the U.S. Payments Forum, Agentic Trust & Commerce Forum and additional Alliance-affiliated organizations.

About the U.S. Payments Forum

The U.S. Payments Forum is a cross-industry body that brings stakeholders together on neutral ground to enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of emerging and existing payment technologies. This is achieved through education, guidance and alternative paths to adoption. The Forum is the only non-profit organization whose membership includes the whole payments ecosystem, ensuring that all stakeholders have the opportunity to coordinate, cooperate on and have a voice in the future of the U.S. payments industry. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.

Media Contact:

Sherlyn Rijos-Altman

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Montner Tech PR