Axalta Releases 2026-2027 Global Automotive Color Trends, Highlighting The Future Of Automotive Color Design









PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global coatings company, today released its 2026-2027 Global Automotive Color Trends Report, offering vehicle manufacturers and designers a forward-looking view of the consumer, cultural and design influences expected to shape automotive color over the next three to five years.

Developed by Axalta's global color experts, the report explores how changing consumer expectations around wellness, authenticity, technology, sustainability and personal expression are influencing the future of vehicle color. As automotive brands seek new ways to differentiate themselves and connect with customers, color is increasingly becoming a tool for communicating vehicle character, brand identity and emotional value.

"Color is no longer just an aesthetic choice. It has become a tool for brands to differentiate themselves and promote emotional connection," said Radovan Dimovski, Global Product Manager of Color. "Our 2026-2027 trends reflect a changing marketplace where consumers are looking for color experiences that balance optimism, innovation, comfort and individuality."

The report identifies four key automotive color trends expected to influence future vehicle design:

Beyond Quiet: Strength in Softness explores the evolution of pastel-inspired hues into more sophisticated, premium color expressions. These softer shades reflect growing consumer demand for calm, optimism and approachability while maintaining confidence and contemporary appeal.

Luxury 2.0 Beyond the Pomp & Into the Soul highlights the rise of deeper reds and browns that communicate authenticity, craftsmanship and emotional richness. These colors reflect a shift toward a more personal and human-centered interpretation of luxury and premium design.

Deep Dive: Just Beyond Depth examines the convergence of technology and nature through colors that evoke trust, stability, innovation and the growing appreciation for natural influences. These hues align closely with themes shaping the mobility industry, including electrification and digital transformation.

Beyond Ordinary: The Power of Essentials demonstrates how traditional whites, blacks, grays and silvers continue to serve as the foundation of automotive color while evolving through advanced effects, finishes and nuanced undertones that create greater differentiation and premium appeal.

Axalta's global color forecasting process draws inspiration from a broad range of industries, including automotive, architecture, consumer products, fashion and technology. By combining trend analysis, consumer insights and color science expertise, Axalta helps automotive manufacturers anticipate future preferences and develop color strategies that resonate with evolving consumer expectations. The resulting insights are showcased through Axalta's global color shows, immersive presentations across the globe, hosted by Axalta's color experts, that bring future color direction to life through curated palettes, painted vehicle-form panels and innovative coating technologies. Designed for OEM design and color teams, the shows demonstrate how emerging consumer and design trends can be translated into manufacturable colors that inspire the next generation of vehicles.

The 2026-2027 Global Automotive Color Trends Report is the latest example of Axalta's ongoing commitment to helping customers navigate the future of mobility through innovative color solutions and industry-leading expertise.

For more information about Axalta's color capabilities and to read the whole report, visit axalta.com/color.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 140 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.