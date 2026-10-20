Tango Introduces Lease Intelligence To Drive Faster, Higher-Value Real Estate Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI abstracts, audits, and monitors every lease agreement within existing workflows so companies can spot opportunities early, act ahead of deadlines, and negotiate better terms

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of AI real estate and facilities management software, today announced Tango Lease Intelligence, a new solution that uses purpose-built AI agents to abstract, audit, and monitor a company's lease portfolio. It turns lease details that are often scattered and buried in documents across systems into trusted, actionable data, helping companies identify opportunities earlier, make more informed real estate decisions, and stay ahead of critical lease deadlines.

According to Tango's 2026 Corporate Real Estate Decision Readiness Index, 43% of enterprises have renewed leases on unfavorable terms because time ran out. The challenge is compounded by fragmented data and growing workloads. Ninety-one percent of teams pull from three or more systems to make a single decision, and lease volume is outpacing team capacity.

“Lease Intelligence eliminates much of the time-consuming work of reading, reconciling, and monitoring leases, giving teams verified lease details for every renewal, relocation, and consolidation,” said Rob Eroh, Chief Product Officer at Tango.“They don't have to learn how to prompt an AI agent to get there. It puts the information they need in their hands and brings people in when their judgment is needed, so they stay in control, evaluate their options, negotiate better terms, and focus on the decisions that have the greatest impact on their portfolios.”

Lease Intelligence has four parts that work together:



Lease Abstraction turns new leases, amendments, and renewals, whether native or scanned PDFs, into structured, searchable data in minutes by extracting dates, rent schedules, escalations, options, recurring costs, and key clauses. It can process multiple documents at once and identify changes introduced by amendments.

Portfolio Audit compares existing lease portfolios against source documents, queues discrepancies for review, and pulls new fields, such as co-tenancy or relocation rights, across every lease at once.

Ask Your Leases answers plain-language questions about an individual lease or an entire portfolio, with a source-page citation for every answer. Teams can ask which leases have termination options in the next 18 months or which locations offer opportunities to consolidate. Lease Signals monitors renewals, options, expirations, notice periods, and rent changes year-round and alerts the person who owns each lease or location.

Lease Intelligence draws on nearly two decades of Tango's real estate expertise to identify the lease terms that matter most to portfolio decisions. AI agents extract and reconcile lease information, with source citations that let teams verify details and approve changes when needed. Because Lease Intelligence is built into Tango, lease data links directly to locations, costs, projects, and space rather than sitting in a standalone abstraction tool. The intelligence compounds, turning lease management from a system of record into a system of action.

Tango Lease Intelligence will be broadly available in December. To learn more, visit

About Tango

Tango helps organizations make smarter decisions about their real estate, workplaces, and facilities. The places where people work and shop aren't just overhead-they shape costs, culture, and business performance. By bringing together the data, workflows, and AI to manage complex portfolios, Tango helps clients move from information to action, optimize performance, and make better, faster decisions. Hundreds of organizations around the world rely on Tango to manage their real estate and facilities. Learn more at tangoanalytics.com.

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