Datasite Partners With Hebbia To Accelerate AI Powered Due Diligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership helps deal teams analyze data room documents, verify findings with source citations and create deal materials

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite, the essential M&A infrastructure that helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage transactions, and make better decisions, today announced a partnership with Hebbia, a leading AI platform built for institutional finance. Shared customers can analyze live content in Datasite data rooms from within the Hebbia platform - alongside their firm's internal knowledge, public filings, market data and licensed sources. Hebbia answers diligence questions with citations to source documents, identifies risks and value drivers, and drafts deal materials, all while respecting Datasite permissions.



Data rooms are central to most deals, but reviewing and managing their contents can be highly manual. Teams may spend hours downloading and re-uploading documents, lose version control when files change, and search across the room for answers to diligence questions. Datasite and Hebbia remove those steps by working directly on live Datasite content, so analysis starts from the latest documents.

With the integration, approved users can select a Datasite project and analyze permissioned deal content natively in Hebbia without manually downloading and re-uploading files. Immediate access to live content provides a continuously current source of truth, preserving version control so analysis reflects the latest available information. Users can answer diligence questions, with citations linking answers back to source documents. Users can also extract key terms, identify risks and value drivers, and create deal materials. Datasite permissions continue to control what each user can access.

“Dealmakers need to turn large volumes of information into findings they can verify and act on,” said Nicholas Renter, Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth & Partnerships at Datasite.“Our partnership with Hebbia helps teams use data room content to investigate risks, prepare deal materials and bring better-informed analysis to transaction decisions.”

“A data room holds one part of the picture,” said Paul Boland, Head of Content and Partnerships at Hebbia.“Deal teams also need the firm's prior deals, public filings and market data. With Datasite, Hebbia analyzes all of it in one place, and every answer links back to the source document.”

With Datasite and Hebbia, deal teams can:



Review and screen live data rooms. Analyze documents to identify risks and value drivers, and find gaps that require further diligence.

Verify findings. Follow citations back to source documents to check the evidence behind answers.

Manage diligence questions and requests. Use data room content to support diligence Q&A and request tracking.

Create deal materials. Draft diligence summaries, investment committee memos, confidential information memoranda, buyer materials and request lists. Build on a broader source of truth. Analyze Datasite content alongside the firm's prior deals and proprietary information, public filings, market data, news and other licensed data sources to inform analysis and company and buyer research.



The integration is available to Hebbia customers with active Datasite projects.

About Datasite

Datasite is the essential infrastructure for M&A. It helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage complex transactions, and make better decisions. Products include market intelligence, secure data rooms, and digital boardrooms, assisted by a team of global experts available 24/7. Native AI flows through these capabilities to help dealmakers inform strategy, transact efficiently, and decide with confidence. With more than 50 years of experience, Datasite delivers many of the world's largest and most complex deals. Learn more at

About Hebbia

Hebbia is a leading AI platform built for finance. Founded in 2020 by George Sivulka, Hebbia is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel, and Index Ventures. Many of the world's largest investment funds, banks, law firms, and consultancies use Hebbia to turn years of their firm's deal history into the infrastructure every decision at their firm runs on. Learn more at hebbia.com.



CONTACT:

Datasite

...

Hebbia

...