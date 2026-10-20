What Earns Media Attention: How Credibility, Trusted Sources And Storytelling Shape Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Webinar – What Earns Attention: Credibility, Sources & Storytelling

There's more content competing for attention than ever before. AI can now produce text, images, audio and video in seconds, so it's harder to tell what's credible and what deserves a closer look.

Journalists feel this challenge every day, and so do the communications teams trying to reach them.

On Oct. 29, join The Canadian Press and Notified for a live discussion on how newsrooms are evaluating stories, sources and experts today. You'll also hear how communications teams are changing their approach to earn coverage.

The panel will look at the growing role of multimedia in storytelling and why trusted, direct-from-source information still matters to journalists and communicators.

You'll learn:



What makes a story, pitch or announcement worth paying attention to

How newsroom expectations around sources, expertise and multimedia are changing

Why credibility and verification now set information apart How journalists and communicators can work together to better inform and engage audiences

WHEN: Thursday, October 29, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST









WHO:

Sarah Bridge – Associate Principal, Navigator

Sarah helps Canadian executives, brands and organizations through high-stakes communications moments. Before joining Navigator, she spent more than 15 years in journalism at CBC. She produced news and current affairs stories for The National and worked on its investigative team, including the consumer watchdog program Marketplace. She draws on that newsroom experience to help clients understand how journalists think and what makes a story credible.

Kathleen Harris – Ottawa Bureau Chief, The Canadian Press

Kathleen leads The Canadian Press bureau in Ottawa, which covers national politics and news from the capital. She spent more than a decade at CBC News, first as a senior writer and reporter and later as a senior producer for digital news in the parliamentary bureau. She also worked as chief editor and public affairs counsellor at Compass Rose before returning to journalism in 2024.

Chris Makuch – Senior Director, Sales Canada, Notified

Chris leads Notified's sales business in Canada, helping communications and investor relations teams share their stories with the audiences that matter. Before joining Notified in 2023, he was Vice President at MaisonBrison Communications, one of Canada's leading investor relations firms. His background spans sales, stakeholder engagement and corporate governance.

WHY:

As AI-generated content floods channels, credibility has become the deciding factor in what gets covered and what gets ignored. Journalists need sources they can trust, and communicators need to know what earns that trust. This session gives PR, communications and media relations professionals a clear look at how stories are judged today and practical ways to earn attention that lasts.

About Notified

Notified, Equiniti's market engagement business, helps public relations and investor relations professionals earn attention, measure engagement and deliver results through its integrated platforms Content OSTM and IR HubTM. Click here to learn why more than 50% of the S&P 500 trust Notified's solutions and services to drive demand and attract capital.

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