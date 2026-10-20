Rapidratings Adds Primerevenue To Fhrx Marketplace, Bringing Working Capital Solutions To Its Growing Supplier Ecosystem

Launched in September, the FHRx Marketplace is a capability within the FHR Exchange platform, which enables companies to securely share and access verified financial health intelligence across their business networks. The Marketplace connects members to curated third-party solution providers aligned to their verified financial profile and business performance priorities.

"This partnership lets our members act on their financial health, not just see it,” said Jared Ezzell, VP, Partnerships and Alliances, RapidRatings.“Financial health data has always told companies where they stand; now it can tell them which solutions they may be eligible for. Payables and Receivables Finance provided by PrimeRevenue give members a direct, pre-screened path to working capital that's informed by how their business actually performs, so capital can become available faster and with less friction."

How RapidRatings Members Benefit

With PrimeRevenue added to the FHRx Marketplace, RapidRatings now connects trusted financial health intelligence with working capital solutions that help organizations improve resilience, strengthen liquidity, optimize cash flow and drive performance across their business ecosystems.

Payables Finance frees up working capital while protecting relationships with suppliers. Within the Marketplace, Payables Finance works as follows:



Payment-terms optimization is combined with supplier early-pay. Rather than unilaterally extending payment terms, the offer aligns the member's days payable outstanding (DPO) with sector peers, while giving suppliers early payment optionality.

Eligibility is pre-screened using a member's FHR and financial profile. The offer is available to qualifying members that meet defined criteria. Available in USD and major currency equivalents.

Receivables Finance converts unpaid invoices into cash. Within the Marketplace, Receivables Finance works as follows:



Members' unpaid invoices are converted into immediate, non-recourse cash, giving them the opportunity to fund strategic initiatives sooner than waiting on normal payment cycles. With eligibility pre-screened, the offer is available to members with certain accounts receivable and FHR rating thresholds. Available in USD and major currency equivalents.

“At PrimeRevenue, we are squarely focused on helping companies be more resilient, more flexible and more in control of their capital and cash flow. Joining the FHRx Marketplace advances that goal and serves our commitment to strengthening relationships across the financial supply chain,” said Marc Nardini, VP, Partner Relationship Management, PrimeRevenue.“The tailored solutions offered through this partnership will position both buyers and suppliers to more confidently navigate the global business landscape and ultimately have greater control over their future.”

All offers on the Marketplace are subject to eligibility and credit approval.

ABOUT RAPIDRATINGS

RapidRatings sets the standard for financial health transparency between business partners, transforming the way leading companies manage financial risk. The company delivers the most sophisticated analysis of the financial health of both public and private companies, with over 500,000 ratings conducted across 150 countries, many of which are sourced directly from private company financial statements. Through RapidRatings, businesses can build more meaningful relationships and gain visibility into the financial stability of global suppliers, vendors, and other third parties. Learn more at .

ABOUT PRIMEREVENUE

PrimeRevenue is the global leader in working capital and B2B payment solutions. Thousands of companies around the world leverage the award-winning PrimeRevenue Platform to improve payment visibility, unlock liquidity, enhance control, and drive operational efficiency. Through the Platform, PrimeRevenue enables seamless collaboration between buyers and suppliers-automating digital payments, accelerating cash flow, and ensuring on-time payment for businesses across the globe. PrimeRevenue is headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in London, Prague, Hong Kong, and Melbourne. Learn more at and follow us on X @primerevenue and LinkedIn .

RapidRatings Media Contact:

Francesca Granato

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PrimeRevenue Media Contact:

Jacob Streiter, Rosen Group

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