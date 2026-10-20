Versos AI Announces Availability Of Video Library Intelligence Platform In AWS Marketplace

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium video archives stored on AWS can now be prepared, managed, and monetized for AI model training

SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versos AI, the AI licensing platform for premium video libraries, today announced that the Versos AI Video Library Intelligence Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace, giving AWS customers a streamlined way to prepare, manage, and monetize premium video archives for the AI training data market.

AWS Marketplace, from Amazon Web Services (AWS), helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software solutions, including pre-built AI agents and ready-to-integrate tools, all in one convenient destination.

Many media organizations and rights holders already maintain extensive video libraries in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), but preparing those archives for AI-related licensing opportunities can require significant time and infrastructure. The Versos AI Video Library Intelligence Platform connects to content within a customer's existing Amazon S3 environment and creates the metadata, embeddings, provenance, and chain-of-custody needed to make large video libraries searchable and AI-ready without relocating the underlying content. This approach gives rights holders a more direct path to evaluate dormant archives and prepare them for licensing while keeping source content within their existing AWS environment. By avoiding a petabyte-scale migration, organizations can reduce the operational complexity associated with preparing large media libraries for AI training and other emerging applications. As more content is prepared and activated, the workflow can also support additional Amazon S3 storage, GPU-intensive video processing, and ongoing data management workloads on AWS.

AWS Marketplace customers can now purchase and manage Versos AI directly through their AWS Marketplace accounts. The listing also supports private offers and can help eligible customers apply qualifying AWS spending commitments, simplifying procurement and reducing the need for a separate vendor onboarding process.

“Media companies and content rights holders are sitting on decades of valuable video, but the path from an archive to structured, licensable data for AI can be complex,” said Chris Keevill, CEO and Co-founder of Versos AI.“Availability in AWS Marketplace gives customers a more direct way to prepare and license the video they already store in Amazon S3 without taking on a large-scale migration project. It also gives enterprise buyers a familiar and streamlined way to purchase and manage the solution.”

Versos AI's strategic partnership with Tape Ark extends this opportunity to content still stored on legacy tape. Tape Ark migrates dormant tape archives into Amazon S3, after which Versos AI structures and enriches the content to support evaluation and licensing. The combined workflow gives rights holders a path to move previously offline archives into AWS, activate them as cloud-resident assets, and prepare them for new AI data revenue opportunities.

The launch of Versos AI in the AWS Marketplace follows its partnership announcement with Tape Ark in April and acceptance into NVIDIA Inception in June, marking another step in the company's development of the infrastructure and commercial pathways needed to support licensed AI training data.

The Versos AI Video Library Intelligence Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace. For more information, visit or .

About Versos AI Inc.

Versos AI is the AI licensing platform for premium video libraries. Versos AI enables studios, content owners, creators, and AI model builders to analyze, structure, license, and deliver video data for AI model training at scale. Through its Video Library Intelligence Platform, Versos AI indexes video at the frame level and transforms full libraries into searchable, AI-ready datasets for model training. With Versos AI, video libraries become monetizable datasets ready for use across the rapidly growing AI data ecosystem. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Marketbridge for Versos AI Inc.

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