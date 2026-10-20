Concurrent Technologies Corporation Earns Great Place To Work® Certificationtm For The Second Time

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Johnstown, PA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is proud to announce that it has been CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is based entirely on current employees' feedback about their experience working at CTC. This year, 95% of employees said CTC is a great place to work, compared with 57% of employees at a typical U.S. company.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors that drive market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work.“Certification is the only official recognition based entirely on employees' real-time feedback about their company culture. By earning this recognition, CTC demonstrates that it stands out as one of the top companies to work for and provides an exceptional workplace environment for its employees.”

CTC President and CEO Christopher Hamilton said,“I am so proud of the amazing scores CTC achieved in the Great Place To Work program-I have never seen results that high in my career. It's obvious that at CTC, the employee experience is a top priority, and our continued success is a direct result of our dedicated team members. We celebrate and thank our employees and leadership for all they do to make CTC a great place to work.”

CTC Executive Director of Talent and Brand Strategy Jay Bleehash added,“We're honored to achieve Great Place To Work Certification again. This recognition validates that our culture is deeply purpose-driven: we are motivated by client success, not profit, and that focus shapes how we treat and support our people. Last year's employee feedback helped drive meaningful improvements in compensation, benefits, and employee recognition. By listening to our team and acting on what we hear, we continue to strengthen the employee experience.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Employees at Certified workplaces are also 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and twice as likely to believe they are paid fairly, receive a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

In addition, CTC has been recognized on the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania list 18 times in the large-business category. Seventy-five percent of that program's rankings are based on an anonymous employee engagement and satisfaction survey. CTC has also been recognized nationally for its longstanding commitment to employing and supporting military veterans and their families, earning a place on U.S. Veterans Magazine's Top Veteran Employers list six times and its Top Milspouse Employer list in 2026, and being named a Best for Vets Employer by Military Times 14 times.

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Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients' needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit .

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CTC earned Great Place To Work Certification

CONTACT: Mary Bevan Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-269-2490...