Aline Accounting Partners Selects Fieldguide To Power Its Mission To Create The Destination Accounting Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aline Accounting Partners, a Tampa, FL-based network of independently run accounting and advisory firms, today announced its partnership with Fieldguide, the leading transformation partner for agentic audit and advisory, extending Fieldguide's platform across its growing network of accounting and advisory firms.

Fieldguide's agentic platform embeds AI agents directly into audit and advisory workflows, working alongside practitioners across planning, fieldwork, and review while preserving human oversight and professional judgment the profession requires. The platform will support greater consistency and efficiency across Aline's network while preserving the personalized service each member firm brings to its clients.

The rollout spans the Financial Audit practice of AAPG, LLP, Aline's separately licensed CPA firm responsible for attest services, supporting engagement types from reviews and compilations to single audits, employee benefit plan audits, and engagements across the construction, healthcare, non-profit, and government sectors.

Founded in 2024, Aline brings together locally established accounting firms with deep community roots and longstanding client relationships, pairing them with resources under a shared operating model rather than building a practice from scratch. The approach of a larger organization under a shared operating model. This approach allows member firms to keep the high-touch, advisory-led service they are known for locally while gaining the infrastructure to support continued growth. As Aline expands its network, Fieldguide will provide a unified technology platform for managing audit and advisory engagements, freeing up capacity that professionals can reinvest in client relationships.

"Partnering with Fieldguide will mean major efficiencies both for our clients and us in planning and performing the audits as well as the reporting," said Stephanie Richardson, CPA, SQM Partner at AAPG, LLP. "Compared to the other audit software on the market, Fieldguide is years ahead. The advanced AI techniques and integration in the audit software into each of our network firms' workflows made the decision an easy one."

"Aline is building bigger, while still protecting the autonomy of each firm in its network to do what made it great in the first place, instead of centralizing everything into one operating model," said Jin Chang, Co-Founder and CEO of Fieldguide. "Our job is making sure the technology keeps pace with this aim at the center of their network."

The partnership adds to a period of rapid growth for Fieldguide, which also includes a recent brand refresh and multiple product announcements. For more information, visit fieldguide.com.

About Aline Accounting Partners

Aline Accounting Partners' mission is to Create The Destination Accounting Firm. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Aline is a network of accounting and advisory firms offering tax, accounting, and business consulting services.

Aline Accounting Partners Group is the brand name under which AAPG, LLP and Aline Accounting Partners and its subsidiary entities provide professional services. Professional services offered by Aline Accounting Partners, LLC and its subsidiary entities do not include attest services and should not be construed as CPA services. AAPG, LLP is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services to its clients. Aline Accounting Partners, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and business consulting services and are not licensed CPA firms. Learn more at alineaccounting.com.

About Fieldguide

Fieldguide is the leading transformation partner for agentic audit and advisory. We help the industry's most demanding teams build the agentic firm: an operating model where practitioners direct every engagement and Field Agents execute and orchestrate the work end to end. Already trusted by many leading firms, including 8 of the top 10 globally, Fieldguide combines practitioner-built methodology with production-grade AI, certified to AIUC-1 and ISO 42001 standards. Firms that transform with Fieldguide unlock 10x growth potential, practitioners spend more time on judgment and client relationships, and clients get sharper answers, not just faster ones. Expertise, amplified. Learn more at fieldguide.io.

Media Contacts

For Fieldguide:

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For Aline Accounting Partners:

Victoria Ruiz

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