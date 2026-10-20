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ASUS Zenbook 14 Arrives In Canada With Ceraluminum Design And OLED Visuals


Date: 2026-10-20 09:17:50

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Premium CeraluminumTM design, OLED visuals, and a choice of Snapdragon, Intel, and AMD processors bring portable performance to more Canadian users

KEY POINTS

  • The art of portability: CeraluminumTM lids in Arctic Blue or Komodo Coral, depending on configuration, and a lightweight design starting at 1.10kg make it easy to work and connect anywhere
  • Intelligence in every interaction: A choice of Snapdragon® X, Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3, and AMD RyzenTM AI processors brings efficient performance and up to 50 TOPS of NPU AI processing power
  • Brilliant visuals, seamless connectivity: 14-inch FHD OLED displays, versatile I/O ports, Windows Hello facial recognition, and three months of Google AI Pro for eligible purchasers enhance everyday computing




TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced Canadian availability of the new ASUS Zenbook 14, starting at C$1,299.99. The Canadian lineup offers Snapdragon® X, Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 355 and Core Ultra 9 386H, and AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 and Ryzen AI 7 345 processor options. Designed for users who value refined aesthetics and dependable performance, the new Zenbook 14 combines a premium all-metal chassis, a distinctive CeraluminumTM lid, and a vibrant 14-inch OLED display.

The Canadian lineup includes Snapdragon-based ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480QA), Intel-based ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480AA), and AMD-based ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA) configurations with selected models available as early as today.

The art of portability

Designed for modern users who want to work, unwind, and connect from anywhere, ASUS Zenbook 14 balances premium craftsmanship with everyday mobility. The Canadian configurations weigh from 1.10kg (2.43 lbs), depending on platform, and feature a durable all-metal chassis. The Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum TM lid offers a distinctive ceramic-like tactile experience while protecting against scratches, smudges, and everyday wear. Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral finishes are available on selected Canadian configurations.

Snapdragon-based Zenbook 14 configurations offer up to 18 hours of web browsing1 and up to 33 hours of video playback2, helping users stay productive on the move. Fast charging and a compact USB-C® charger add convenience, while 50Wh batteries on Snapdragon models and 70Wh batteries on Intel and AMD models support each platform's portable design.

Intelligence in every interaction

The Snapdragon® X processor pairs efficient everyday performance with a Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU delivering up to 45 TOPS. Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 configurations offer up to a Core Ultra 9 386H processor, while AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 and Ryzen AI 7 345 configurations provide another choice for productivity and collaboration. NPU performance reaches up to 50 TOPS on selected Intel and AMD models. Select configurations qualify as Copilot+ PCs3, bringing AI experiences that help users search, organize information, and work more efficiently.

Brilliant visuals and seamless connectivity

Every listed Canadian configuration features a 14-inch FHD OLED display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. An 89% screen-to-body ratio provides more room to work, browse, and enjoy content. Touchscreens are offered on selected Intel and AMD configurations. Smart Amp Technology, built-in speakers, and an array microphone support entertainment and collaboration, while precision touchpads and backlit keyboards on Intel and AMD models help make everyday computing more comfortable.

USB Type-A and Type-C® ports, HDMI® output, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack make it easy to connect peripherals. Intel configurations include ThunderboltTM 4 and HDMI, while AMD configurations include USB4 connectivity. FHD IR cameras support Windows Hello facial recognition, and Microsoft Pluton security adds protection across the listed Canadian lineup. Port details and camera features vary by configuration and are shown in the tables below.

Google AI Pro out of the box

Eligible Canadian purchasers of ASUS Zenbook 14 can receive three months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost4, redeemable through the MyASUS app. The offer provides expanded access to Google AI tools and includes 5TB of cloud storage for documents, photos, videos, and creative projects. Device and account eligibility, redemption deadlines, and subscription terms apply.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is now available in Canada starting at C$1,299.99 through the ASUS Store, Amazon, Best Buy Canada, and selected ASUS channel partners, depending on configuration. The Canadian lineup includes Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD configurations.

Full specifications, pricing, and availability are listed below. Prices shown are Canadian MSRPs5; actual retail prices may vary.

For more information, visit ASUS Canada or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS 6

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480QA)

Model name UX3480QA-AH51-CA UX3480QA-BH51-CB UX3480QA-AH52-CA
Part number 90NB19K2-M00KP0 90NB19K1-M00A90 90NB19K2-M00KR0
Color and material Komodo Coral
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body		 Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body		 Komodo Coral
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
Operating system Windows 11 Home
CPU Snapdragon® X X1 26 100
(30MB Cache, up to 2.97GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads)
NPU Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU up to 45 TOPS
GPU Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU
Memory 8GB LPDDR5X onboard 8GB LPDDR5X onboard 16GB LPDDR5X onboard
Storage 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD
Display 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
Video camera FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
Wireless WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.3
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
Weight 1.10 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 31.11 x 21.58 x 1.39–1.69 cm (12.25" x 8.50" x 0.55"–0.67")
Battery 50Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
Security Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
Keyboard Chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
Ecolabels RoHS; REACH
AC adapter USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
In the box Laptop and 68W AC adapter
MSRP C$1,299.99 C$1,299.99 C$1,499.99
Availability To be announced October 20, 2026 To be announced
Retailers ASUS Store
Amazon		 ASUS Store
Best Buy		 ASUS Store
Amazon


Model name UX3480QA-BH52-CB UX3480QA-DH51-CA UX3480QA-AH53-CA
Part number 90NB19K1-M00AB0 90NB19K2-M00JT0 90NB19K1-M00KN0
Color and material Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body		 Komodo Coral
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body		 Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
Operating system Windows 11 Home
CPU Snapdragon® X X1 26 100
(30MB Cache, up to 2.97GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads)
NPU Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU up to 45 TOPS
GPU Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU
Memory 16GB LPDDR5X onboard 16GB LPDDR5X onboard 16GB LPDDR5X onboard
Storage 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Display 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
Video camera FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
Wireless WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.3
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
Weight 1.10 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 31.11 x 21.58 x 1.39–1.69 cm (12.25" x 8.50" x 0.55"–0.67")
Battery 50Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
Security Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
Keyboard Chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
Ecolabels RoHS; REACH
AC adapter USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
In the box Laptop and 68W AC adapter
MSRP C$1,499.99 C$1,599.00 C$1,599.00
Availability October 20, 2026 To be announced October 20, 2026
Retailers ASUS Store
Best Buy		 ASUS Store
Amazon
ASUS channel partners		 ASUS Store
Amazon

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA)

Model name UX3480KA-BH51-CB UX3480KA-DH51T-CA UX3480KA-BH72-CB
Part number 90NB1AR1-M00520 90NB1AR3-M00CZ0 90NB1AR1-M00540
Color and material Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
Operating system Windows 11 Home
CPU AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 2.0GHz
(12MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads)		 AMD RyzenTM AI 7 345
2.0GHz
( 14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz,
6 cores, 12 Threads)
NPU AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50 TOPS
GPU AMD RadeonTM Graphics
Memory 16GB LPDDR5X onboard 16GB LPDDR5X onboard 16GB LPDDR5X onboard
Storage 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD 256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe®
4.0 SSD
Display 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio		 14-inch touchscreen OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio		 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB4 Gen 3 Type-C® (40Gbps, display / PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
Video camera FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
Wireless WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.4
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
Weight 1.20 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.30 kg (2.87 lbs) 1.20 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 31.12 x 21.58 x 1.39 cm
(12.25 x 8.50 x 0.55 inches)
Battery 70Wh, 4-cell Li-ion
Security Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
Ecolabels RoHS; REACH
AC adapter USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
In the box Laptop and 68W AC adapter
MSRP C$1,599.00 C$1,699.00 C$1,799.00
Availability To be announced To be announced To be announced
Retailers ASUS Store
Best Buy		 ASUS Store
ASUS channel partners		 ASUS Store
Best Buy

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA & UX3480AA)

Model name UX3480KA-RS71T-CA UX3480AA-DH71T-CA UX3480AA-DH91T-CA
Part number 90NB1AR3-M00ES0 90NB1943-M00W50 90NB1943-M00CS0
Color and material Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
Operating system Windows 11 Home
CPU AMD RyzenTM AI 7 345 2.0GHz
(14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz, 6 cores, 12 Threads)		 Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 355 2.3
GHz
(12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads)		 Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 386H 2.1
GHz
(18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz,
16 cores, 16 Threads)
NPU AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50 TOPS Intel® NPU up to 49 TOPS Intel® NPU up to 50 TOPS
GPU AMD RadeonTM Graphics Intel® Graphics
Memory 16GB LPDDR5X onboard 16GB LPDDR5X onboard 24GB LPDDR5X onboard
Storage 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe®
4.0 SSD		 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
Display 14-inch touchscreen OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
I/O ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB4 Gen 3 Type-C® (40Gbps, display / PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack		 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x ThunderboltTM 4 (40Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
Video camera FHD IR camera with Windows Hello FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
Privacy shutter
Wireless WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.4
Audio Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
Weight 1.20 kg (2.65 lbs) 1.30 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 31.12 x 21.58 x 1.39 cm
(12.25 x 8.50 x 0.55 inches)		 31.12 x 21.58 x 1.39–1.69 cm (12.25" x 8.50" x 0.55"–0.67")
Battery 70Wh, 4-cell Li-ion
Security Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
Keyboard Backlit chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key		 Backlit chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
Ecolabels RoHS; REACH
AC adapter USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
In the box Laptop and 68W AC adapter
MSRP C$1,899.00 C$2,099.99 C$2,499.99
Availability To be announced October 20, 2026 To be announced
Retailers ASUS Store
Canada Computers		 ASUS Store
Amazon
ASUS channel partners		 ASUS Store
Amazon
ASUS channel partners

NOTES TO EDITORS

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Qualcomm):

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Intel):

ASUS Zenbook 14 (AMD):

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Qualcomm) Where to Buy: where-to-buy/

ASUS Zenbook 14 (Intel) Where to Buy: where-to-buy/

ASUS Zenbook 14 ASUS Store:

Google AI Pro offer:

ASUS Canada Homepage:

ASUS Canada Pressroom: news/

ASUS Social Channels: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | ASUS Global X

About ASUS

ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities." strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.

1 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on July 28, 2026, using 1080p video playback and web browsing. Test configuration: ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480QA), FHD OLED panel, Snapdragon® X processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 50Wh battery. WiFi was enabled but disconnected during video playback and connected during web browsing; Windows Power Plan was Balanced and brightness was 150 cd/m2. Actual battery life varies by configuration, usage, operating conditions, and power settings, and decreases over the lifetime of the battery.
2 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on July 28th, 2026 using the 1080p video playback scenario and web browsing. Test configuration: ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA), FHD OLED panel, AMD RyzenTM AI 7 345 processor, 1 TB SSD, 24 GB RAM, 70 Wh battery. Test settings: WiFi enabled but disconnected (not connected to any access point) during video playback testing and WiFi connected during web browsing, Windows Power Plan set to Balanced, display brightness set to 150 cd/m2. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.
3 Not all Snapdragon-powered models are Copilot+ PCs. Features and availability vary by configuration, region, and software version.
4 Available on eligible ASUS devices and Google accounts in supported regions, including Canada. Redeem through MyASUS by September 10, 2027, at 01:00 AM UTC−07:00. A valid payment method is required. After the three-month offer, the subscription automatically renews at the then-current price unless canceled before the trial ends. Refurbished products are excluded. See the full offer terms and device eligibility requirements.
5 MSRP is the manufacturer's suggested retail price in Canadian dollars and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.
6 Specifications, content, and product availability are subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance varies with applications, usage, environment, and other factors. Refer to ASUS Canada for current product information.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...

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