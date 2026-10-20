ASUS Zenbook 14 Arrives In Canada With Ceraluminum Design And OLED Visuals

KEY POINTS



The art of portability: CeraluminumTM lids in Arctic Blue or Komodo Coral, depending on configuration, and a lightweight design starting at 1.10kg make it easy to work and connect anywhere

Intelligence in every interaction: A choice of Snapdragon® X, Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3, and AMD RyzenTM AI processors brings efficient performance and up to 50 TOPS of NPU AI processing power Brilliant visuals, seamless connectivity: 14-inch FHD OLED displays, versatile I/O ports, Windows Hello facial recognition, and three months of Google AI Pro for eligible purchasers enhance everyday computing









TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced Canadian availability of the new ASUS Zenbook 14, starting at C$1,299.99. The Canadian lineup offers Snapdragon® X, Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 355 and Core Ultra 9 386H, and AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 and Ryzen AI 7 345 processor options. Designed for users who value refined aesthetics and dependable performance, the new Zenbook 14 combines a premium all-metal chassis, a distinctive CeraluminumTM lid, and a vibrant 14-inch OLED display.

The Canadian lineup includes Snapdragon-based ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480QA), Intel-based ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480AA), and AMD-based ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA) configurations with selected models available as early as today.

The art of portability

Designed for modern users who want to work, unwind, and connect from anywhere, ASUS Zenbook 14 balances premium craftsmanship with everyday mobility. The Canadian configurations weigh from 1.10kg (2.43 lbs), depending on platform, and feature a durable all-metal chassis. The Zenbook-exclusive Ceraluminum TM lid offers a distinctive ceramic-like tactile experience while protecting against scratches, smudges, and everyday wear. Arctic Blue and Komodo Coral finishes are available on selected Canadian configurations.

Snapdragon-based Zenbook 14 configurations offer up to 18 hours of web browsing1 and up to 33 hours of video playback2, helping users stay productive on the move. Fast charging and a compact USB-C® charger add convenience, while 50Wh batteries on Snapdragon models and 70Wh batteries on Intel and AMD models support each platform's portable design.

Intelligence in every interaction

The Snapdragon® X processor pairs efficient everyday performance with a Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU delivering up to 45 TOPS. Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 configurations offer up to a Core Ultra 9 386H processor, while AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 and Ryzen AI 7 345 configurations provide another choice for productivity and collaboration. NPU performance reaches up to 50 TOPS on selected Intel and AMD models. Select configurations qualify as Copilot+ PCs3, bringing AI experiences that help users search, organize information, and work more efficiently.

Brilliant visuals and seamless connectivity

Every listed Canadian configuration features a 14-inch FHD OLED display with a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a spacious 16:10 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. An 89% screen-to-body ratio provides more room to work, browse, and enjoy content. Touchscreens are offered on selected Intel and AMD configurations. Smart Amp Technology, built-in speakers, and an array microphone support entertainment and collaboration, while precision touchpads and backlit keyboards on Intel and AMD models help make everyday computing more comfortable.

USB Type-A and Type-C® ports, HDMI® output, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack make it easy to connect peripherals. Intel configurations include ThunderboltTM 4 and HDMI, while AMD configurations include USB4 connectivity. FHD IR cameras support Windows Hello facial recognition, and Microsoft Pluton security adds protection across the listed Canadian lineup. Port details and camera features vary by configuration and are shown in the tables below.

Google AI Pro out of the box

Eligible Canadian purchasers of ASUS Zenbook 14 can receive three months of Google AI Pro at no additional cost4, redeemable through the MyASUS app. The offer provides expanded access to Google AI tools and includes 5TB of cloud storage for documents, photos, videos, and creative projects. Device and account eligibility, redemption deadlines, and subscription terms apply.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

The ASUS Zenbook 14 is now available in Canada starting at C$1,299.99 through the ASUS Store, Amazon, Best Buy Canada, and selected ASUS channel partners, depending on configuration. The Canadian lineup includes Qualcomm, Intel, and AMD configurations.

Full specifications, pricing, and availability are listed below. Prices shown are Canadian MSRPs5; actual retail prices may vary.

For more information, visit ASUS Canada or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS 6

ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480QA)