ASUS Zenbook 14 Arrives In Canada With Ceraluminum Design And OLED Visuals
|Model name
|UX3480QA-AH51-CA
|UX3480QA-BH51-CB
|UX3480QA-AH52-CA
|Part number
|90NB19K2-M00KP0
|90NB19K1-M00A90
|90NB19K2-M00KR0
|Color and material
| Komodo Coral
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
| Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
| Komodo Coral
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|CPU
| Snapdragon® X X1 26 100
(30MB Cache, up to 2.97GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads)
|NPU
|Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU up to 45 TOPS
|GPU
|Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU
|Memory
|8GB LPDDR5X onboard
|8GB LPDDR5X onboard
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|Storage
|256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD
|256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD
|256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD
|Display
| 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
|I/O ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
|Video camera
|FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
|Wireless
| WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.3
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
|Weight
|1.10 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|31.11 x 21.58 x 1.39–1.69 cm (12.25" x 8.50" x 0.55"–0.67")
|Battery
|50Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
|Security
|Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
|Keyboard
| Chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
|Ecolabels
|RoHS; REACH
|AC adapter
| USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
|In the box
|Laptop and 68W AC adapter
|MSRP
|C$1,299.99
|C$1,299.99
|C$1,499.99
|Availability
|To be announced
|October 20, 2026
|To be announced
|Retailers
| ASUS Store
Amazon
| ASUS Store
Best Buy
| ASUS Store
Amazon
|Model name
|UX3480QA-BH52-CB
|UX3480QA-DH51-CA
|UX3480QA-AH53-CA
|Part number
|90NB19K1-M00AB0
|90NB19K2-M00JT0
|90NB19K1-M00KN0
|Color and material
| Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
| Komodo Coral
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
| Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|CPU
| Snapdragon® X X1 26 100
(30MB Cache, up to 2.97GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads)
|NPU
|Qualcomm® HexagonTM NPU up to 45 TOPS
|GPU
|Qualcomm® AdrenoTM GPU
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|Storage
|256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD
|512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Display
| 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
|I/O ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
|Video camera
|FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
|Wireless
| WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.3
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
|Weight
|1.10 kg (2.43 lbs)
|Dimensions
|31.11 x 21.58 x 1.39–1.69 cm (12.25" x 8.50" x 0.55"–0.67")
|Battery
|50Wh, 3-cell Li-ion
|Security
|Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
|Keyboard
| Chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
|Ecolabels
|RoHS; REACH
|AC adapter
| USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
|In the box
|Laptop and 68W AC adapter
|MSRP
|C$1,499.99
|C$1,599.00
|C$1,599.00
|Availability
|October 20, 2026
|To be announced
|October 20, 2026
|Retailers
| ASUS Store
Best Buy
| ASUS Store
Amazon
ASUS channel partners
| ASUS Store
Amazon
ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA)
|Model name
|UX3480KA-BH51-CB
|UX3480KA-DH51T-CA
|UX3480KA-BH72-CB
|Part number
|90NB1AR1-M00520
|90NB1AR3-M00CZ0
|90NB1AR1-M00540
|Color and material
| Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|CPU
| AMD RyzenTM AI 5 330 2.0GHz
(12MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz, 4 cores, 8 Threads)
| AMD RyzenTM AI 7 345
2.0GHz
( 14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz,
6 cores, 12 Threads)
|NPU
|AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50 TOPS
|GPU
|AMD RadeonTM Graphics
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|Storage
|256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD
|256GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® SSD
| 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe®
4.0 SSD
|Display
| 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
| 14-inch touchscreen OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
| 14-inch non-touch OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
|I/O ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB4 Gen 3 Type-C® (40Gbps, display / PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
|Video camera
|FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
|Wireless
| WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.4
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
|Weight
|1.20 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.30 kg (2.87 lbs)
|1.20 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
| 31.12 x 21.58 x 1.39 cm
(12.25 x 8.50 x 0.55 inches)
|Battery
|70Wh, 4-cell Li-ion
|Security
|Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
|Keyboard
| Backlit chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
|Ecolabels
|RoHS; REACH
|AC adapter
| USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
|In the box
|Laptop and 68W AC adapter
|MSRP
|C$1,599.00
|C$1,699.00
|C$1,799.00
|Availability
|To be announced
|To be announced
|To be announced
|Retailers
| ASUS Store
Best Buy
| ASUS Store
ASUS channel partners
| ASUS Store
Best Buy
ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA & UX3480AA)
|Model name
|UX3480KA-RS71T-CA
|UX3480AA-DH71T-CA
|UX3480AA-DH91T-CA
|Part number
|90NB1AR3-M00ES0
|90NB1943-M00W50
|90NB1943-M00CS0
|Color and material
| Arctic Blue
CeraluminumTM lid; aluminum body
|Operating system
|Windows 11 Home
|CPU
| AMD RyzenTM AI 7 345 2.0GHz
(14MB Cache, up to 4.6GHz, 6 cores, 12 Threads)
| Intel® CoreTM Ultra 7 355 2.3
GHz
(12MB Cache, up to 4.7 GHz, 8 cores, 8 Threads)
| Intel® CoreTM Ultra 9 386H 2.1
GHz
(18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz,
16 cores, 16 Threads)
|NPU
|AMD XDNATM NPU up to 50 TOPS
|Intel® NPU up to 49 TOPS
|Intel® NPU up to 50 TOPS
|GPU
|AMD RadeonTM Graphics
|Intel® Graphics
|Memory
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|16GB LPDDR5X onboard
|24GB LPDDR5X onboard
|Storage
|512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
| 512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe®
4.0 SSD
|512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|Display
| 14-inch touchscreen OLED
1920 x 1200, 16:10
60Hz, 300 nits
100% DCI-P3
89% screen-to-body ratio
|I/O ports
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB4 Gen 3 Type-C® (40Gbps, display / PD)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
| 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (5Gbps)
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C® (10Gbps, display / PD)
1 x ThunderboltTM 4 (40Gbps, display / PD)
1 x HDMI® 2.1 TMDS
1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack
|Video camera
|FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
| FHD IR camera with Windows Hello
Privacy shutter
|Wireless
| WiFi 6E (802.11ax), tri-band 2x2
Bluetooth® 5.4
|Audio
| Smart Amp Technology
Built-in speaker and array microphone
|Weight
|1.20 kg (2.65 lbs)
|1.30 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
| 31.12 x 21.58 x 1.39 cm
(12.25 x 8.50 x 0.55 inches)
|31.12 x 21.58 x 1.39–1.69 cm (12.25" x 8.50" x 0.55"–0.67")
|Battery
|70Wh, 4-cell Li-ion
|Security
|Windows Hello IR camera; TPM; Microsoft Pluton; BIOS password protection
|Keyboard
| Backlit chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
| Backlit chiclet keyboard
With Copilot key
|Ecolabels
|RoHS; REACH
|AC adapter
| USB Type-C®, 68W
100–240V AC, 50/60Hz
|In the box
|Laptop and 68W AC adapter
|MSRP
|C$1,899.00
|C$2,099.99
|C$2,499.99
|Availability
|To be announced
|October 20, 2026
|To be announced
|Retailers
| ASUS Store
Canada Computers
| ASUS Store
Amazon
ASUS channel partners
| ASUS Store
Amazon
ASUS channel partners
NOTES TO EDITORS
ASUS Zenbook 14 (Qualcomm):
ASUS Zenbook 14 (Intel):
ASUS Zenbook 14 (AMD):
ASUS Zenbook 14 (Qualcomm) Where to Buy: where-to-buy/
ASUS Zenbook 14 (Intel) Where to Buy: where-to-buy/
ASUS Zenbook 14 ASUS Store:
Google AI Pro offer:
ASUS Canada Homepage:
ASUS Canada Pressroom: news/
ASUS Social Channels: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | ASUS Global X
About ASUS
ASUS (2357.TW) is an innovative technology leader delivering the world's most comprehensive AI solutions across Infrastructure, Physical AI, AI PC/Devices, and Engineering the AI Advantage. Guided by its "Ubiquitous AI. Incredible Possibilities." strategy, ASUS is bringing enterprise-to-edge AI to life. The ASUS portfolio also includes the ROG and ProArt sub-brands, which serve gamers and creators worldwide.
1 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on July 28, 2026, using 1080p video playback and web browsing. Test configuration: ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480QA), FHD OLED panel, Snapdragon® X processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, 50Wh battery. WiFi was enabled but disconnected during video playback and connected during web browsing; Windows Power Plan was Balanced and brightness was 150 cd/m2. Actual battery life varies by configuration, usage, operating conditions, and power settings, and decreases over the lifetime of the battery.
2 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on July 28th, 2026 using the 1080p video playback scenario and web browsing. Test configuration: ASUS Zenbook 14 (UX3480KA), FHD OLED panel, AMD RyzenTM AI 7 345 processor, 1 TB SSD, 24 GB RAM, 70 Wh battery. Test settings: WiFi enabled but disconnected (not connected to any access point) during video playback testing and WiFi connected during web browsing, Windows Power Plan set to Balanced, display brightness set to 150 cd/m2. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.
3 Not all Snapdragon-powered models are Copilot+ PCs. Features and availability vary by configuration, region, and software version.
4 Available on eligible ASUS devices and Google accounts in supported regions, including Canada. Redeem through MyASUS by September 10, 2027, at 01:00 AM UTC−07:00. A valid payment method is required. After the three-month offer, the subscription automatically renews at the then-current price unless canceled before the trial ends. Refurbished products are excluded. See the full offer terms and device eligibility requirements.
5 MSRP is the manufacturer's suggested retail price in Canadian dollars and is subject to change without notice. Actual retail pricing is determined by the retailer.
6 Specifications, content, and product availability are subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance varies with applications, usage, environment, and other factors. Refer to ASUS Canada for current product information.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: PRESS CONTACTS Redoine Taoussi Senior Public Relations Manager...
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