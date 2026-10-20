Diamond Producers Council Created To Promote Truth In Diamonds, Consumer Interests

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading producers of lab grown diamonds unite to challenge misleading claims about diamond identity, value and production - so consumers have a true choice

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Diamond Producers Council (DPC) launches to challenge misleading diamond marketing and give lab-grown diamond producers a collective voice. Its new Myths & Truth website can be found at diamondproducers.org. DPC is a well-funded association. Its legal budget alone exceeds $10 million for the next 12 months.

DPC members collectively produce more than 20 million carats of jewelry-grade diamonds annually, more than the largest diamond mine.

Lab-grown diamonds are diamonds. They have the same chemical composition, crystal structure and physical and optical properties as mined diamonds. Consumers should be told how a diamond originated, without language that leads them to confuse diamond with an imitation.

The council's Myths & Truth website pairs common diamond-industry claims with direct answers and articles that explain the evidence. It also carries DPC news and statements.

For too long have orchestrated myth and deception in diamond marketing made consumers pay up unnecessarily.

DPC will address false or unsupported claims about diamond identity, scarcity, value and production, and challenge terminology that misrepresents lab-grown diamonds.

Consumers should be able to choose a diamond knowing what it is, how it was produced and whether the sales claims stand up to scrutiny.

The council welcomes collaborations with producers, retailers, brands, laboratories and other industry participants to promote truth in diamonds.

About the Diamond Producers Council

The Diamond Producers Council (DPC) advocates for lab-grown diamonds and the producers who grow them through public education, industry collaboration and evidence-based information. Representing companies producing more than 20 million carats annually in labs around the world, DPC brings a producer perspective to help consumers, retailers, journalists and industry participants understand the science and evaluate the claims they encounter.

Website: diamondproducers.org

Media Contact:

DPC Media Relations

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