Opensity Solutions Selected By Leading Global Law Firm To Modernize Document Processing And Presentation Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, a tech-enabled managed services provider for legal, financial and professional services firms, today announced a partnership with a leading global law firm with more than 50 offices worldwide to deliver 24/7 follow-the-sun document processing, proofreading and presentation specialist support.

The firm sought a partner capable of delivering more than traditional outsourcing. At its scale, operational excellence must translate into a consistent, responsive experience for both attorneys and clients, and it chose Opensity for the talent, technology and disciplined approach needed to modernize its critical services. Opensity's innovative approach to legal operations combines cross-trained teams, integrated workflows, advanced technology and data-driven management to create a more agile, scalable and efficient service model.

Through the partnership, the firm gains a modern operational framework designed to improve turnaround times, increase visibility into service performance and add flexibility as business demands evolve. With operational analytics, transparent reporting and continuous process improvement, it will be better positioned to respond to changing needs, make better-informed decisions and deliver at the standard its clients expect.

“This partnership is about transforming an essential business function into a strategic advantage,” says Michelle Connolly, President of Opensity Solutions.“By combining specialized talent, intelligent workflows and actionable data, we will give the firm the consistency, visibility and scalability required across a global platform. Most importantly, we will help free its attorneys and business professionals to focus their time where it creates the greatest value: serving clients and advancing the firm.”

The partnership is built on transparency, shared accountability and ongoing engagement, ensuring service delivery continues to evolve alongside the firm's priorities. This approach provides firm leadership with greater insight into performance trends and opportunities for optimization while maintaining the high-touch service experience expected by attorneys and staff.

This partnership reflects a broader shift in how law firms approach business services, moving away from transactional support and toward models built on innovation, data and accountability. As the firm's needs evolve, Opensity will continue to refine the service model, using performance insights to build a more resilient operation that delivers consistent speed, quality and responsiveness across every office and time zone.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‐enabled managed services provider supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Their capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

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