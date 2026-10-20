Isolved Brings The Guardian Into Isolved People Cloud TM With New Visibility And Performance Insight For Payroll Administrators

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HR and payroll teams can now see every action The Guardian takes, choose when a person approves it and track time saved, money saved and errors prevented, all within isolved People CloudTM.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- isolved ®, a Workforce Capital Management (WCM) company that helps organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, today announced expanded capabilities of The Guardian, its AI agent for payroll. The Guardian now runs directly inside isolved People CloudTM, no Claude license required, with a new dashboard where payroll administrators can see what it found, review and approve the fixes it prepares, check a record of its actions and track the estimated time saved and errors prevented. Administrators also decide how much authority The Guardian has, from asking for approval on every fix to correcting routine issues autonomously within the rules they set.

The Guardian was introduced to take the manual work out of finding, validating and correcting payroll errors. It analyzes each payroll run, flags potential errors before the run closes and prepares the fix. Most payroll AI finds the problem and stops there. The Guardian goes further, and the administrator decides what happens next.

What's new in isolved People Cloud TM:



A Guardian dashboard right where payroll happens. On the payroll preview and processing screens, administrators open one dashboard to see what The Guardian found and approve the fixes it prepares, without leaving payroll.

Benchmarked ROI: Alongside payroll data. A performance tab shows estimated time saved and errors prevented based on industry benchmarks.

Autonomy set by the administrator. For each type of routine fix (missing SOC codes, unsupported special characters and new hires missing from the new hire file), administrators choose whether The Guardian asks for approval first or corrects autonomously.

A record of every action. The audit log shows what The Guardian did, who made corrections and who approved it. A plain-language chat inside People Cloud. A chat built into isolved People Cloud lets administrators ask questions, review insights and request analysis of their pay groups without leaving the page they're on.



“Payroll teams already know the cost of having to chase down the same exceptions, cycle after cycle,” said Pragya Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at isolved.“The Guardian handles the routine, so payroll teams can get back to the real work. Now administrators can see exactly what The Guardian is doing and what it's delivering.”

HR and payroll teams can choose how they work with The Guardian, either through the isolved Connector for Claude, or directly within the isolved platform, where no Claude license is needed. The new capabilities are available now.

"HR has been asked to be more strategic for years," said Michael Haske, CEO of isolved. "But the administrative work never lets up. The Guardian changes that by taking the routine work off HR's plate, not adding another alert to it. Payroll is where it proves out first. It won't be the last."

About isolved ®

isolved®is a Workforce Capital Management company - the next evolution of HCM, where human workers and AI agents are managed together on a single system of record, with the same visibility, accountability and lifecycle management. isolved People CloudTM is a connected platform of action that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management, with practical AI built to deliver outcomes: catching payroll errors before they happen, guiding employees through benefits enrollment, and surfacing compliance risks before they become problems. Built on 40 years of benefits-first HCM expertise and trusted by more than 200,000 employers and 9 million U.S. employees, isolved is the platform of action for the businesses that drive the American economy. Visit .

Media Contacts

PAN Communications

...