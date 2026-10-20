Spreetail Recognized By Walmart, Tiktok Shop And Lowe's For Marketplace Fulfillment Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Awards span delivery speed, marketplace launch, and category growth for brands selling big-and-bulky products

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spreetail, the leading ecommerce marketplace accelerator for durable goods, is continuing to build momentum across major retail marketplaces, earning recognition from Walmart, TikTok Shop, and Lowe's while expanding its capabilities to help brands successfully sell oversized products online. Spreetail fulfills orders for all three platforms, and for the balance of its 20+ sales channels, from a single network of 13 global fulfillment centers, supported by a 97% in-stock rate and a 99.8% same-day ship confirmation rate.

Walmart: faster promises, higher conversion. Spreetail received the Outstanding Seller-Fulfilled Performance Award at the 2026 Walmart Seller Summit. Through a strategic partnership with Walmart, including a seller-fulfilled same-day delivery pilot, Spreetail has shortened its average delivery time on Walmart Marketplace by about one full day, year-over-year. Products with shorter delivery promises have seen roughly 20% higher conversion, demonstrating the important role delivery speed plays in customers' purchasing decisions.

TikTok Shop: big-and-bulky at social speed. Spreetail was named a TikTok Shop Rising Star earlier this year for the highest year-over-year growth in the platform's Home category, and its TikTok Shop business is up more than 150% year to date. Working directly with TikTok, Spreetail has compressed promise times on big-and-bulky products to as little as 24 hours. Its average selling price is approximately five times the platform's average. Several Spreetail brands now earn a double-digit share of their business on TikTok Shop, which none did a year ago.

Lowe's: first seller in, growing fast. In June, Spreetail received the Lowe's Frontier Award for helping test and launch Lowe's Marketplace as its first seller. Total business growth is +40% year over year for the channel.

"Three marketplaces measured us as world-class on three different things: delivery performance, launch readiness, and category growth; all three are table stakes in a high performing growth flywheel," said Joshua Ketter, global CEO, Spreetail. "Big-and-bulky is the hardest corner of ecommerce to serve well, and we serve it better than anyone. You can't be the most brand-centric company in the world without a high standard of operational excellence. We keep investing so our brands grow more, without paying more."

That investment includes Spreetail's newest fulfillment center in Aberdeen, MD, its eighth in the U.S. Spreetail funds the site, equipment, and team, so brand partners gain additional East Coast capacity at no added cost. The new facility raises next-day delivery coverage to 90% of the U.S. population and reaches 99% of the U.S. in two days.

Spreetail's fulfillment network, technology, and marketplace expertise give brands access to marketplace programs that would otherwise require significant infrastructure and technical investment. As the company adds capacity and channels, it will keep investing in the network, technology, and marketplace partnerships behind faster, more reliable big-and-bulky ecommerce.

About Spreetail

Spreetail accelerates ecommerce growth for brands by combining marketplace expertise, operational infrastructure, and proprietary technology. Brands expand market share across 20+ channels globally including Amazon, Walmart, Target+, TikTok Shop and more while simplifying the operational complexity behind ecommerce growth. Through integrated fulfillment, real-time performance intelligence and full-funnel marketplace execution, Spreetail enables brands to scale faster and operate more efficiently – partners average 40% sales growth in year one, backed by a 97% in-stock rate, 99.8% same-day ship confirmation and next-day delivery reach to 90% of the U.S. population. Learn how Spreetail can accelerate your marketplace growth: spreetail.com.

Contact:

SamsonPR for Spreetail

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