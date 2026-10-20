Getty Images And Lee Enterprises Expand Global Reach Of Local U.S. Editorial Photography And Video

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement brings photography and video from Lee Enterprises' newsrooms to Getty Images' global customer base

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images (OTCPK:GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, and Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of local news and information, today announced a strategic content partnership through which Getty Images will license and distribute editorial photography and video produced by newsrooms across the Lee Enterprises network.

The agreement will make editorial photography and video produced by Lee Enterprises' local newsrooms available to Getty Images' customers worldwide, extending the reach of visual reporting on the people, events and issues shaping communities across the United States.

“Some of the most important stories start at a local level, and the photographers and journalists closest to those stories bring unique perspectives that are relevant globally,” said Peter Orlowsky, SVP of Strategic Development at Getty Images.“Lee's newsrooms strengthen the depth and breadth of our U.S. editorial coverage and give our customers access to photography and video produced by journalists embedded in the communities they cover.”

Lee Enterprises' newsrooms serve communities across the United States, with journalists and photographers providing on-the-ground coverage of local news, sports, politics, culture and major events. The partnership will provide an additional distribution channel for the company's visual content while supporting the visibility and commercial reach of content produced by participating newsrooms.

"Our local news products showcase the work of some of the most accomplished visual journalists in the world," said Jason Adrians, chief content officer at Lee Enterprises. "We're proud to partner with Getty Images to ensure that their lasting impact reaches far beyond the communities we serve and can be consumed and enjoyed by readers across the globe."

As part of its wider editorial content offering, Getty Images distributes content from over 200 newspapers around the United States.

Content from Lee Enterprises' publications is available to license here.

About Getty Images

Getty Images (OTCPK:GETY) is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 600,000 content creators and over 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

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About Lee Enterprises, Inc.

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information and a major subscription and advertising platform with 193 owned and managed brands across 28 states. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; and Davenport, IA. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit .

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