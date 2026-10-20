Cloudastructure Expands AI-Powered Security Platform With Launch Of Fully Configurable Powered Enclosure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New offering completes four-product deployable surveillance portfolio, extending AI-powered monitoring to locations with limited power and connectivity infrastructure

Unified cloud-native platform enables customers to manage permanent and deployable surveillance systems through a single dashboard

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (“Cloudastructure” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: CSAI), a leader in cloud-native AI surveillance and remote guarding, today announced the launch of its fully configurable Powered Enclosure, expanding the Company's ability to deliver AI-powered security across locations with varying power, connectivity and infrastructure requirements. The launch completes Cloudastructure's four-form-factor deployable surveillance portfolio, enabling customers to tailor camera configurations, power sources and mounting options to individual sites while managing all deployments through a single cloud-native platform.

The Powered Enclosure supports up to four PoE+ cameras in any combination of dome, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ), bullet and license plate recognition models, with flexible power options including solar, generator and utility power. Each configuration features a 48V 50Ah lithium iron phosphate battery with an integrated heater, operates in temperatures ranging from -4°F to 122°F, and is designed with Starlink satellite connectivity as its primary networking solution, with 5G cellular, 4G LTE backup, and Wi-Fi bridge options to accommodate different deployment environments. The system houses its electronics and battery in separate weatherproof enclosures for thermal management and simplified servicing, and can be mounted to a pole, building or standalone structure without requiring trenching or permanent wiring.

"One of the biggest limitations in traditional surveillance has been the infrastructure required to deploy it," said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Cloudastructure. "Security needs don't disappear simply because a location lacks reliable power, network connectivity or permanent infrastructure. By expanding our deployable surveillance portfolio, we're making it easier for customers to extend the same AI-powered security capabilities they rely on at established facilities into locations that have historically been difficult or costly to protect."

McCormick continued, "We believe the future of enterprise security lies in unified, cloud-native platforms that can adapt to a broad range of operating environments. Whether a customer is securing a logistics facility, construction site or critical infrastructure asset, our goal is to deliver consistent security capabilities through a single platform, without the complexity of managing multiple disconnected systems. This flexibility creates meaningful opportunities to expand our presence within existing customer relationships while addressing new markets and applications."

"Every security deployment presents a different set of operational challenges, particularly in environments where power, connectivity and physical infrastructure are limited," said Ed Burnett, Chief Security and Operations Officer of Cloudastructure. "We designed the Powered Enclosure to address those challenges directly, giving customers the flexibility to configure security around the requirements of each location rather than the limitations of a fixed system. Combined with our AI-powered surveillance and human-in-the-loop remote guarding capabilities, this creates a practical, scalable solution for delivering proactive security across a broader range of environments."

The Powered Enclosure joins Cloudastructure's Solar Powered Enclosure, The Stand and Mobile Surveillance Trailer, completing a four-form-factor portfolio that operates on the same cloud-native platform as the Company's permanent installations. Customers can manage AI-powered surveillance, searchable event histories, seamless remote guarding capabilities, and video storage across fixed and deployable locations through a single dashboard. For enterprise operators managing diverse properties, from corporate campuses and parking facilities to remote industrial sites, this eliminates the need to maintain separate surveillance platforms for different operating environments.

Configuration flexibility matters most where infrastructure is partial rather than absent, such as a parking lot with power at a light pole but no network, or a solar site spanning acreage no cable run can economically cover. Target applications include:



Truck parking and logistics: Verisk CargoNet estimated cargo theft losses across the United States and Canada at nearly $725 million in 2025, a 60% increase from 2024, as confirmed cargo thefts rose 18% to 2,646 with an average loss of $273,990 per incident.

Critical infrastructure and renewables: copper theft can take assets offline at a cost far exceeding the value of the metal. AT&T alone reported more than 10,400 copper theft incidents across its network in 2025, with estimated losses of approximately $82 million. Construction and industrial: sites where equipment arrives before power and network connectivity, and where security requirements move as the project progresses.



The Powered Enclosure is offered on contract-free, month-to-month pricing with unlimited 24/7 support. The platform is camera-agnostic, and optional remote guarding layers onto AI surveillance, with trained agents who verify detections and respond live over two-way audio before escalating to authorities.

About Cloudastructure

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that requires no proprietary cameras and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening rather than review it afterwards, an approach that has produced a 98% threat deterrence rate and approximately 99% customer retention. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "could," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "will," "would," "expect," "objective," "projection," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "outlook," "effort," "target" or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact

Kathleen Hannon, Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

704.574.3732

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KCSA Strategic Communications

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