Human Behavior Simulation Platform Vectorial Raises $3M To Help Companies Launch Successful Products, The First Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vectorial has built a human behavior simulation platform, which lets product, design and marketing teams test digital experiences against thousands of modeled users in minutes.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI is making building and launching products exponentially faster, but current user research is still painfully slow, expensive and biased. Even with AI-moderated interviews, getting user feedback from 50 - 100 participants still takes days, which is slow when you're iterating on your product's development and launch in hours. So companies skip user research at many important steps, which leads to AI slop.

Vectorial believes the next frontier in user research is every company having a living model of its target customers, modeled after thousands of customers, that keeps up to date with new emerging behavior and offers speed, breadth and depth in user research.









Vectorial founders: Rahul Garg, Jasmine Kaur and Taranveer Singh.

The company today announced a $3 million seed round backed by Industry leaders and institutional investors (Smilegate, SenseAI Ventures) and UC Berkeley ecosystem (Berkeley SkyDeck, Berkeley AI Research Lab), Stanford-led funds (Stanford GSB fund, Dent Capital) with participation from product leaders from Meta, Shopify and Mastercard. The round reflects the company's deep academic backbone with AI ecosystems of Stanford, StartX, CMU (Venture Bridge) and UC Berkeley.

The founders of Vectorial are making a bold bet: within four years, running a behavior simulation with audience models before building or launching a consumer product or agent will be the norm. Simulations have been common in the aerospace, manufacturing and chip industries, yet the consumer products that touch billions of people still launch on gut instinct and a few experiments with live users.

"We believe AI is creating two distinct frontiers. One focuses on reasoning and solving complex problems, while the other focuses on simulations and decoding human behavior," said Taranveer Singh, Co-founder and CEO, Vectorial. "Two pieces are missing: the ability to simulate many scenarios, and bringing your users directly into the product building ecosystem."

Vectorial's human behavior simulation platform for software products and digital experiences lets product, design and marketing teams watch their model of target customers react to a product journey, campaign design or AI agent before a single real user touches it. These modeled users are powered by SAPIENS, a behavior model that learns the latent traits (socio-demographic, psychographic and behavioral traits) of the target customer. It is 30 percent more accurate in predicting behavior than general-purpose LLMs, outperforms academic behavior models such as Be.FM and Centaur, and is validated against real-user studies. Vectorial has already modeled more than 2.5 million real people and run more than 30,000 simulations. "Enterprises we serve treat a continuously enriched model of their target audience as a strategic investment," said Jasmine Kaur, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Vectorial. "We see organic adoption across product, design and marketing, because they all design for the same audience."









Vectorial audience rooms are based on real people and reveal behavior groupings that helps companies understand their customers.

"We continue to invest in our behavior model, but a model alone doesn't solve the problem," said Rahul Garg, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Vectorial. "That's why we put behavior models to work inside the product development loop. We believe this fundamentally changes how products are designed and built. Vectorial puts users in the same room where you build."

Existing leaps in user research fall short, Singh argues. AI-moderated interviews have become the norm, but every new question means a multi-day study with a handful of participants, which is slow, expensive and biased. At the other extreme, simulated user agents answer instantly but use synthetic users with no grounding in real behavior data, which doesn't build trust with customers. Other simulation companies focus on market research to support strategic decisions, but they don't help with downstream decisions or put users inside the product development and launch loop. By contrast, Vectorial's audience is grounded in real behavior data at massive scale and fits inside the product development, launch and build workflow.

Vectorial's founding team comes from Stanford, CMU, ISB and BAIR, with deep domain expertise in understanding and modeling behavior and how it applies to business today. Taran has spent a decade modeling human behavior, including in defense research and research labs. Rahul, who launched multiple products at unicorn companies, worked on a behavior graph for sales at his last startup, and Jasmine led synthetic user for marketing at Pfizer.

Vectorial's customers span healthcare, gaming and e-commerce and include public companies and billion-dollar enterprises serving enterprises across the globe - like MIDI health, GoodRx, Suki AI, Boat, Everkind, Concrete software and many more.. Customers run around 600 simulations a month (40 users studies/ month), 20x more research than before, and simulations have reproduced prior user-study findings with more than 85% accuracy.

“At Everkind, we hold an exceptionally high bar for AI behavior and alignment. But a conversation that works for one person may land very differently for a first responder coming off shift or a parent running on no sleep. Vectorial lets us simulate those real-world differences end to end, extending our evaluation across diverse human behaviors before an update ever reaches a real user” said Supreet Pal Singh, CTO of Everkind (a publicly traded company in Canada).

“Building a successful consumer brand involves hundreds of decisions - from product features and pricing to positioning, messaging, and campaigns. Yet traditionally, consumer research has only informed a fraction of those decisions. What excites me about Vectorial is the possibility of changing that equation entirely - bringing consumer understanding into everyday decision-making at a speed and scale that simply wasn't possible before” said Vedansh Kumar, CMO of BOAT ($2B valuation company in India).

"The challenge in game development is knowing what to build first. Vectorial gives our teams a way to engage with modeled players throughout development and live ops, test feature and content ideas against different audiences and get a first read in minutes instead of days or weeks. It helps us make better decisions about where to deploy our resources, without relying solely on the instincts of a few experienced people interpreting feedback from a small handful of players” said David Nixon., VP Data Services GDP serv. At Concrete Software (it launched PGA tour and NHRA Drag Racing Game).

Investors see the potential.” Building software has become incredibly fast and cheap. But building something people actually want remains the hardest part,” said Rahul Agarwalla, Managing Partner at SenseAI Ventures.“The competitive advantage is shifting from how fast companies can build to how fast they can find product-market fit. Vectorial is pioneering a new class of AI that simulates human behavior to predict what users want before companies build. We believe this will become one of the most powerful strategic and efficiency levers for businesses. That's why we invested.”

Vectorial will use the cash raised to expand its behavioral datasets through new data partnerships and advance SAPIENS 2.0 to become the de facto generative simulation infrastructure for building and launching products.

Media images can be found here.

About Vectorial

Vectorial is a human behavior simulation platform for companies building software products and digital experiences. It works in two steps. First, it builds a highly accurate behavior model of a company's target audience: thousands or of modeled user, grounded in real data. The behavior model SAPIENS understands their behavior, psychographic and socio-demographic traits that allows them to predict how they will act. Second, allows product, design and marketing teams to runs simulations with that modeled audience. Teams can run simulations, evaluate a product experience, marketing campaign, brand message or customer-facing AI agent across web, mobile and AI-native apps.

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Vectorial press office on...