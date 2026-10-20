DP World Scales U.S. Data Center Logistics Network As AI Boom Drives Demand For Specialized Supply Chains

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is expanding its specialized U.S. data center logistics network to support the rapid buildout of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure, as technology companies face growing pressure to securely manage and deploy increasingly valuable and complex equipment.

DP World now supports nearly 50 data center sites across the United States, providing specialized logistics services for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and technology companies.

The expansion comes as the U.S. data center market enters a period of significant growth. More than 1,500 new facilities are in various stages of development nationwide, potentially increasing the country's existing footprint of more than 3,000 operational data centers by nearly 50%, according to Pew Research Center.

Behind this growth is an increasingly complex global supply chain. Servers, GPUs, networking equipment, transformers, and cooling systems must be transported, secured, configured, and delivered against demanding construction and deployment schedules. Delays involving even a single critical component can affect when new computing capacity becomes operational.

New DP World research, conducted with Supply Chain Dive's Studio by Informa TechTarget, underscores these challenges. In a survey of 100 executives from North American data center organizations, 96% identified cybersecurity one of their most important supply chain challenges, highlighting the growing importance of security, visibility, and resilience as AI infrastructure scales.

Ya-Han Brownlee-Chen, Vice President of Data Center Strategy for DP World in the Americas, said:“The infrastructure powering AI depends on an increasingly sophisticated global supply chain. A delayed server, transformer, or other critical component can have implications well beyond transportation when data centers are being built and commissioned against demanding timelines. Our expanding U.S. footprint brings transportation, inventory management, configuration, and deployment capabilities together to give customers greater control from origin through installation.”

From Factory to Data Center

With more than a decade of cloud and data center logistics experience, DP World supports five of the world's seven largest technology companies, with capabilities spanning more than 80 countries.

Its integrated U.S. network connects international freight, specialized warehousing, inventory management, equipment configuration, and final deployment. Services include inbound receiving and inspection, kitting and pre-assembly, server configuration and testing, rack integration, white-glove transportation, asset tracking, spare-parts management, and reverse logistics.

For one leading global technology company, DP World developed a secure, high-volume server rack configuration solution designed to meet stringent cleanliness and quality requirements. The solution brought inbound handling, kitting, cabling, configuration, validation, and outbound shipping together in a cleanroom-enabled, continuously monitored environment.

The operation demonstrated the ability to configure up to 75 custom server racks per week, with approximately 1,300 racks built, tested, and shipped annually. The model was subsequently replicated at three additional locations globally.

Protecting High-Value AI Infrastructure

As AI hardware becomes more valuable and complex, precise inventory management and end-to-end visibility are increasingly critical to infrastructure deployment.

Across its cloud and data center operations, DP World has achieved more than 99% inventory accuracy across approximately $2 billion in managed assets, demonstrating its ability to manage high-value technology infrastructure at scale.

“Every piece of equipment has to be accounted for, protected, and delivered at the right point in the deployment schedule,” Brownlee-Chen added.“By combining global transportation with inventory visibility, configuration, secure handling, and specialized delivery, we can reduce handoffs and give customers greater control over infrastructure that is increasingly critical to their growth.”

To learn more about DP World's cloud and data center logistics capabilities, visit DP World Cloud & Data Center Logistics.