Defiance Launches AIBN, The First U.S.-Listed ETF Dedicated To The Bonds Funding The AI Buildout
|Fund Name
|Defiance AI Infrastructure Bond ETF
|Ticker
|AIBN
|Exchange
|NYSE Arca
|Expense Ratio
|0.41%
|Index
|MarketVector AI Infrastructure Bond Index
|Index Provider
|MarketVector Indexes GmbH
|Index Rebalance
|Monthly
|Investment Adviser
|Tidal Investments LLC
|Fund Sponsor
|Defiance ETFs, LLC
|Distributor
|Foreside Fund Services, LLC
AIBN carries an expense ratio of 0.41%. Tidal Investments LLC serves as the Fund's investment adviser, and Defiance ETFs, LLC serves as the Fund's sponsor. AIBN joins Defiance's lineup of thematic ETFs spanning humanoid robotics, quantum computing, drones and modern warfare, AI infrastructure, and other next-generation technologies.
For more information on the Defiance AI Infrastructure Bond ETF, and to view fund holdings visit .
About Defiance ETFs
Defiance is a leader in first-mover thematic ETFs designed to provide exposure to the emerging technology sectors defining the future.
We build ETFs around areas that are moving beyond themes and becoming distinct investable categories, from quantum computing and AI infrastructure to modern warfare and other emerging sectors reshaping global markets.
Our approach is built around purity of exposure: identifying these categories early and creating ETFs that give investors targeted access.
For more information, visit .
Media Contact
Brenda Hentschel
Gregory Agency
...
201.705.3758
Important Disclosures
The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and / or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.
Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history.
The Fund invests in fixed income securities, which are subject to credit risk, the risk that an issuer fails to pay interest or principal when due, and interest rate risk: bond prices generally fall when interest rates rise, and longer-maturity bonds are more sensitive to rate changes.
The Index may include high yield bonds (sometimes referred to as junk bonds), which carry greater risk of default and price volatility than investment grade bonds. The Fund may hold Rule 144A and privately placed bonds, which are not publicly traded and may be less liquid than registered securities.
The Fund is non-diversified and is expected to be concentrated in the information technology and communication services sectors, so it may be more volatile than a fund with broader exposure.
Issuers engaged in artificial intelligence and compute infrastructure face intense competition, high capital expenditure, rapid obsolescence, and evolving regulation. As a passively managed fund, the Fund does not take defensive positions in declining markets, and its returns may differ from the Index because of fees, transaction costs, and tracking error. Investors can lose money.
New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.
Semiconductor & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Risk. Semiconductor companies may face intense competition and may have limited product lines, markets, financial resources, or personnel. They may rely on a limited number of suppliers, or suppliers in a single location, and production can be disrupted by the unavailability of resources such as water, silicon, electricity, and gases.
Information Technology and Communication Services Sector Risk. Companies in these sectors face intense competition, rapid product obsolescence, substantial capital requirements, and government regulation, and are heavily dependent on intellectual property. Certain companies may be particular targets of hacking and theft of proprietary or consumer information.
Concentration Risk. The Fund's investment exposure will be concentrated in the same industry or group of industries to the extent the Index is so concentrated, and the value of Shares may rise and fall more than shares of a fund invested across a broader range of industries.
Non-Diversification and Focused Portfolio Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified and holds a relatively focused portfolio, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers, and a decline in the value of one or a few investments could cause the Fund's overall value to decline to a greater degree.
Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund may be difficult to sell or value, particularly during times of market turmoil. If the Fund is forced to sell an illiquid security at an unfavorable time or price, the Fund may be adversely impacted.
Economic and Market Risk. Securities in the Fund's portfolio may underperform due to inflation, interest rates, market or financial system instability, debt crises and downgrades, tariffs, sanctions, and other trade barriers, as well as war, terrorism, natural disasters, and pandemics.
ETF Risks. The Fund has a limited number of Authorized Participants, market makers, and liquidity providers; if they exit the business, Shares may trade at a material discount to NAV and possibly face delisting. Buying or selling Shares involves brokerage commissions and bid-ask spreads. There can be no assurance that Shares will trade with any volume, or at all. In stressed market conditions, the liquidity of Shares may begin to mirror the liquidity of the Fund's underlying bonds, which can be significantly less liquid than Shares, leading to wider spreads and larger premiums or discounts.
Index Strategy, Underlying Index, and Data Risk. The Index Provider exercises complete control over the Index and may delay or add a rebalance date. There is no guarantee the methodology will achieve its intended result or positive performance. The Index depends on third-party data, and errors in Index data, computation, or construction may occur and may not be identified or corrected for a period of time or at all. A significant delay in Index calculation may cause trading in Shares to be suspended.
Information regarding the companies referenced is derived from publicly available sources, including the Fund's prospectus and company announcements. Defiance ETFs has not independently verified this information. None of the companies referenced is affiliated with, or sponsors, endorses, or promotes, Defiance ETFs or the Fund. References to specific companies are for illustrative purposes only and are not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The Fund holds debt securities issued by these companies and does not hold their equity.
The MarketVector AI Infrastructure Bond Index is the exclusive property of MarketVector Indexes GmbH, which has contracted with a calculation agent to maintain and calculate the Index. The Fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold, or promoted by MarketVector Indexes GmbH, and MarketVector Indexes GmbH makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the Fund.
*References to AIBN as the first U.S.-listed ETF dedicated to the bonds of AI infrastructure companies are based on a review of publicly available holdings, prospectuses, and disclosures of U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds and pending SEC registration statements as of October 20, 2026, refer to an ETF whose stated principal investment strategy is limited to debt securities issued by companies classified as artificial intelligence infrastructure companies, and are subject to change.
Tidal Investments LLC is the Fund's investment adviser. Defiance ETFs, LLC is the Fund's sponsor. Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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