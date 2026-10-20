360 Privacy Survey Finds High-Profile Executives Feel Untouchable As Digital Exposure Turns Into Physical Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More Than 8 in 10 Security and Wealth Professionals Say Cybersecurity and Physical Security Can No Longer Be Separated

Brentwood, Tenn., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 360 Privacy, a digital exposure reduction company, today released its 2026 Annual Digital Exposure Report. It found that security and risk leaders now treat digital exposure and physical danger as the same problem, and that the executives, celebrities and wealthy families they protect often don't believe they're at risk.

Key findings



84% of CISOs and CSOs, 87% of security and privacy professionals, and 82% of wealth professionals agree it's now impossible to separate physical security from cybersecurity.

85% of CISOs and CSOs, 89% of security and privacy professionals, and 74% of wealth professionals say the people they advise often feel untouchable because of their success and status.

91% of CISOs and CSOs, 84% of security and privacy professionals, and 80% of wealth professionals say the focus on security has become episodic, rising after high-profile incidents and fading once the attention passes. 96% of CISOs and CSOs, 88% of security and privacy professionals, and 80% of wealth professionals are concerned they don't have adequate metrics to describe the growing threat to the people they advise.

The risk doesn't stop with the principal. 85% of CISOs and CSOs and 85% of security and privacy professionals are putting more emphasis on risky behavior by family members, or plan to, compared with 70% of wealth professionals. AI makes it harder: 87% and 88% say it's difficult to keep the people they advise technologically literate enough to stay safe from AI-driven threats, compared with 68% of wealth professionals.

"A lot of the people we protect have built something big, and they assume that success puts a wall around them," said Adam Jackson, CEO and Founder of 360 Privacy. "The data says otherwise. The security leaders surveyed see that clearly, and most are now paying closer attention to the risks the rest of the family creates. What they're missing is a way to measure exposure so they can win the budget argument before an incident forces it."

Organizations are restructuring in response. 64% of CISOs and CSOs, 68% of security and privacy professionals, and 54% of wealth professionals say their organizations have merged digital and physical security functions or are in the process of doing so. And 59% of CISOs and CSOs, 62% of security and privacy professionals, and 53% of wealth professionals say money for physical security is being diverted from the cybersecurity budget after recent high-profile incidents.

What security and wealth professionals can do now



Run the search an attacker would run, and show the results to the person you protect.

Measure exposure on a schedule, so budget requests have a baseline and attention doesn't fade between incidents.

Audit the household. Spouses, children and household staff create exposure the principal never sees. Stop publishing patterns. Real-time posts about the gym, the school run or a favorite restaurant tell someone where to wait.

The full 2026 Annual Digital Exposure Report is available at

Survey methodology

The 360 Privacy Survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 100 U.S. senior security and privacy professionals with a minimum seniority of VP and a minimum annual revenue of $100m, 100 U.S. CISOs and CSOs with a minimum annual revenue of $100m, and 100 U.S. wealth professionals at family offices with a minimum AUM of $150m, between June 12 and June 22, 2026, using an email invitation and an online survey. The margin of error is plus or minus 9.8 percentage points for each audience at the 95% confidence level.

About 360 Privacy

360 Privacy is the leader in digital exposure reduction for enterprises, executives, and high-profile individuals. Powered by its proprietary 360 Strata platform, the company combines automated detection, exposure removal, and analyst-led intelligence to reduce personal risk at its source. By unifying data broker removal, social media and dark web monitoring, real estate exposure detection, and continuous analyst-driven investigations, 360 Privacy helps cybersecurity, physical security, and executive protection teams close digital attack pathways before they are exploited. To learn more, please visit:

Media Contact:

Connect Marketing for 360 Privacy

Sherri Walkenhorst

801-373-7888

...