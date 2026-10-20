Mondoo Launches Agentic Remediation: Exposure Management That Fixes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Autonomous fixes across code, cloud, endpoints, shadow AI, and the external attack surface, delivered through Microsoft Intune, CrowdStrike Falcon, and developer workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondoo, the AI-native exposure management platform with agentic remediation, today announced code inspection, external attack surface scanning, enhanced CIS Benchmark remediations, and automated fix delivery through Microsoft Intune and CrowdStrike Falcon. Mondoo now finds exposures across source code, shadow AI, infrastructure and cloud, builds the fix, deploys it through the tools teams already run, and verifies that the risk is gone.

“Security teams expect more from AI than another dashboard of findings. They want it to do the work for them, and do it intelligently,” said Soo Choi, CEO of Mondoo.“Most vendors tell you what to remediate. Mondoo does the remediation for you. We find what's exposed, build the fix, deploy it and verify it, while your team decides where AI acts on its own and where it waits for their approval.”

Organizations have never been more exposed. The Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) forecasts around 66,000 new CVEs in 2026, more than 180 a day. At the same time, AI agents and AI-generated code are changing environments faster than security teams can map them, and attackers increasingly exploit assets organizations didn't even know they had.

Finding vulnerabilities is no longer the hard part. Fixing them at the same speed is. Mondoo closes this gap: it covers the attack surface, delivers fixes at the level of autonomy each team chooses, and confirms the risk is eliminated once the fix is deployed.

Key elements of today's announcement include:



Automated remediation through Microsoft Intune and CrowdStrike Falcon: Mondoo deploys fixes to endpoints through the tools security and IT teams already know and trust, with no new agents or workflows to add.



Code inspection and remediation: Mondoo scans source code for flaws, vulnerable dependencies, and exposed secrets, and correlates findings with known infrastructure and cloud risk. Developers receive deterministic fixes, AI-assisted fixes, or remediation guidance as GitHub pull requests, in the IDE, and through coding agents. Mondoo then analyzes the revised code within the customer environment to verify the risk is gone.



External attack surface scanning: Mondoo identifies internet-facing hosts and checks for TLS, DNS, HTTP, and email security exposures, misconfigurations, and known vulnerabilities. Findings include remediation guidance and ongoing monitoring to confirm the risk stays closed.



Enhanced and extended CIS Benchmark remediations: Mondoo is expanding the fixes available for supported CIS Benchmark checks, including for systems already in production. For qualifying content, Mondoo tests the remediation on a real system and re-scans to confirm the control passes.

Agentic and human-in-the-loop remediation decisions: Mondoo lets teams set remediation policies based on contextual exposure risk, asset type, and automation appetite, so routine fixes run autonomously, and sensitive systems wait for approval.



Policy as code keeps systems hardened after the fix: if a configuration drifts, Mondoo fixes it again. Teams also get on-demand evidence of what Mondoo found and fixed for compliance and auditing purposes. Customers' own AI agents can also work with Mondoo directly through the Model Context Protocol (MCP), querying exposures, pulling evidence, and triggering fixes inside existing workflows.

The new capabilities are available now as a platform and as a service. Customers can run them on the Mondoo AI-native platform, or have Mondoo deliver them as Service as Software through its Agentic Managed Vulnerability Service.

Mondoo is demonstrating at it-sa 2026 in Nuremberg, 27 to 29 October, Hall 7, Stand 7-542.

For more info on agentic remediation, visit the Mondoo blog or tune in to the live webinar on October 22nd.

About Mondoo

Mondoo is the exposure management company that fixes. Its AI-native agentic remediation platform and its Agentic Managed Vulnerability Service as Software, find vulnerabilities and misconfigurations across code, the software supply chain, cloud, endpoints, AI, and the external attack surface, then fix them through the tools teams already run. Mondoo runs autonomously where it's safe, with human approval where it matters. Policy as code keeps systems hardened so exposures don't return. Mondoo has already performed more than 5 million remediations for more than 300 customers worldwide, from enterprises to managed security service providers, and maintains the public projects xgrep, cnspec, and cnquery. Fix Now. Fix Forever.

Media Contact

Will Clark

Marketbridge for Mondoo

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