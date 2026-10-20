Digicert Enters Fedramp Marketplace, Advances Toward 20X Class C Certification

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First among its peers to pursue the most rigorous certification level currently available under the modernized FedRAMP framework

Lehi, Utah, Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today announced its listing in the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace with initial implementation status, becoming the first company in its sector to pursue certification under the modernized FedRAMP 20x framework.

Class C is the most rigorous certification level currently available under FedRAMP 20x, designed for cloud services that handle sensitive federal information, including Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The new framework emphasizes automation, continuous validation, and measurable security outcomes, modernizing how cloud security is assessed and maintained.

"Federal agencies face growing complexity in securing digital identities, applications, and communications," said Lakshmi Hanspal, Chief Trust Officer, DigiCert . "Our entry into the FedRAMP Marketplace is an important step toward expanding access to our intelligent trust platform across the federal government. By pursuing FedRAMP 20x, we are embracing a modern approach to security assurance that aligns with the automation and continuous protection government agencies need.”

The DigiCert for Government listing on the FedRAMP Marketplace encompasses three services within the DigiCert ONE platform:

DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager: Helps organizations discover, manage, and automate the lifecycles of public and private certificates issued by DigiCert and other certificate authorities, reducing operational complexity and the risk of certificate-related outages.

DigiCert Softw are Trust Manager: Helps development and security teams ensure software authenticity and integrity through centralized code signing, key management, policy-based controls, and release visibility.

DigiCert Private CA: Enables organizations to establish and manage private certificate authorities to secure internal users, devices, applications, and workloads.

DigiCert will continue to evaluate its FedRAMP certification over time, including additional DigiCert ONE offerings, reflecting its broader commitment to meeting the evolving digital trust needs of federal agencies.

Introduced in 2025, FedRAMP 20x represents a significant evolution in how the federal government evaluates cloud security. The framework emphasizes automated security validation, continuous monitoring, and measurable outcomes, with the goal of streamlining certification while maintaining rigorous security standards.

DigiCert's pursuit of FedRAMP 20x reflects its commitment to these principles and positions the company at the forefront of adoption within the digital trust industry. As the certification process progresses, DigiCert aims to make its intelligent trust capabilities more accessible to federal agencies seeking to strengthen security and modernize critical infrastructure.

Resources:

Read about Intelligent Trust for Government

Visit the DigiCert for Government listing in the FedRAMP Marketplace

Learn more about DigiCert for Government

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today's threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at .

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461...