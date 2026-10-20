The Owners Who Used It First Just Funded It: Drizzlex Raises $6.8 Million To Turn Wasted Water Into Increased NOI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Series A-2 led by Israel Investment Fund Group ( ) and joined by a consortium of DrizzleX customers.

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrizzleX, the water intelligence platform for multifamily and commercial real estate, today announced it has raised a $6.8 million Series A-2 round. Led by Israel Investment Fund Group, a significant share of the round came from DrizzleX's own customers - property owners and operators who first cut their water costs with the platform, then invested in the company.

The arithmetic behind that decision is simple: at typical 5% cap rates, every dollar of operating expense a building avoids increases its value twenty times. By the time a running toilet reaches the bill, it has typically been running for weeks, quietly eating into the NOI by thousands of dollars.

Patented micrometers, designed by DrizzleX, easily attach to any fixture - toilets, showers, sinks, tubs, appliances, and more - with no plumber, no pipe cutting, no permits and no calibration. A full apartment can be outfitted by a building's own maintenance team, DrizzleX, or a third-party installer in roughly fifteen minutes. The devices measure minute by minute, operate without building power or Wi-Fi, never touch the building's or tenants' networks, and carry a ten-year guarantee on hardware and battery.

The platform turns that measurement into decisions. Every anomaly is prioritized by potential cost, so urgent leaks alert management or maintenance immediately while the rest are collected into reports - and anything fixed or resolved drops off. Once a repair is made, the micrometer confirms it: if the flow does not return to normal, the issue was not fixed. Owners can deploy DrizzleX for leak and waste detection alone, or - where local regulations and leases allow - add tenant water billing: with a micrometer on every water point in a unit, that apartment is fully submetered, so residents pay for the water they actually use instead of an estimated share of the building's bill.

Properties with DrizzleX have reduced water consumption by 20 to 40 percent or more, with hardware and subscription paying for themselves in two to eight months. One representative LA portfolio that has DrizzleX in over 2,000 units is saving about 25 percent, adding nearly $1 million to the bottom line.

"Owners don't buy water technology. They buy increased NOI," said Esther Altura, CEO and co-founder of DrizzleX. "Water and sewer is the biggest expense line in many buildings - and in buildings with vertical piping or a single master meter, the only one nobody can control. So it gets treated like weather that can't be changed. It isn't. Every wasted gallon has an address, and every dollar saved is worth twenty in the value of the asset."

"We installed DrizzleX to get water usage under control. We invested because of what it did to our NOI - and because we could see how few buildings have anything like it," said David Gershov, a DrizzleX customer and now a board member and the company's largest investor.

The funding will go toward scaling the company's sales and go-to-market operation, streamlining hardware manufacturing, and key hires across the team. DrizzleX will also expand its partner network – integrations with leading property management platforms, and partnerships with plumbing and billing providers – and develop new products built on the fixture-level water data the platform already collects.

About DrizzleX

DrizzleX is a fixture-level water intelligence platform. Its patented micrometers easily install on any fixture in minutes and feed a software platform that pinpoints leaks and overuse, prioritizes them by cost, reports consumption across a portfolio, and supports tenant billing on actual usage - cutting water use by 20 to 40 percent and increasing a building's NOI. Learn more at drizzlex.com.

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